How much do you really know about LinkedIn? Sure, you probably know it’s a social network for professionals, but did you know it’s so much more?

Unlike most social networks that are used to share the latest vacation pictures, LinkedIn was designed for more important reasons. It can help you make connections, share work experience and find or post jobs.

Your LinkedIn profile can be set up to look like a resume, complete with accomplishments and referrals from colleagues. If you’ve never experienced the power of LinkedIn, we can help. Here are five smart ways to use LinkedIn to network, poach employees, boast and more.

1. Sales prospecting

If you’re wondering what sales prospecting is, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Sorting through tons of companies and individuals to find prospects who are most likely to turn into paying customers.

This can take a lot of time and effort, and relies on knowing where to look. Back in the day, sales prospecting mostly consisted of cold calling and jumping on every potential lead.

Now that we’re living in a digital world, those days are long gone. Most buyers make their decisions online. That’s where LinkedIn comes into play.

With more than 660 million members, LinkedIn is a leader in connecting buyers and sellers. One of the most important sales techniques is understanding how buyers behave, making prospecting easier with greater success.

A recent IDC social buying study revealed:

of B2B buyers use social media to make buying decisions. 50% of B2B buyers use LinkedIn as a source for making purchasing decisions.

of B2B buyers use LinkedIn as a source for making purchasing decisions. 76% of B2B buyers prefer to work with recommendations from their professional network.

Those numbers prove just how important LinkedIn is when it comes to sales prospecting. Information is power and LinkedIn is packed with information buyers are looking for.

2. Job hunting

LinkedIn makes finding a new job a breeze. Whether you’re looking to just change companies in the field you’re already in or want an entirely new career path, LinkedIn can help.

There are millions of jobs posted on LinkedIn and step one is searching to see what’s available. When doing a search, remember to use the site’s helpful filtering function that lets you look for jobs by title and location.

You can even include filters for commute time and work flexibility, which enables you to focus on job opportunities that truly match your needs.

Watch the following video for three ways to find your next job on LinkedIn. It has some really great tips.

3. Poaching

The world of recruiting is competitive. If you’re a business owner, you know how difficult it can be to find new talent for your company.

That’s why LinkedIn is a great place for talent acquisition. Companies are always looking for experienced workers and LinkedIn is a great place to begin the search. It’s the world’s largest professional network with nearly 660 million users in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

That’s why it’s critical for you to build a great profile that lists all of your work accomplishments and skills. You never know when your dream job will come calling.

As a business owner looking for talented workers, LinkedIn has you covered. You can post your job on the world’s largest professional network and get matched with the most qualified candidates. You can even get instant recommended matches of people who haven’t applied, but would be a good fit.

4. Networking

Networking is a LinkedIn specialty. You can use the site to connect with friends and colleagues, and even people you don’t know.

Look for people who work in your field and follow their blog. It’s a great way to get ideas about your industry and stay on top of everything going on in your world.

If there is a company you really want to work for, start interacting with people who already work there. Once you establish a relationship, you can learn more about what the company expects from its employees and let them know that you’re interested. It’s a great way to get your foot in the door.

And don’t just read your connections’ posts, make sure to interact with them as well. Share content of your own and reply to comments people post about it.

Then, make thoughtful comments on other people’s posts. Ask questions, give recommendations and ask for ideas. You might be surprised at just how helfpul these connections can be.

5. Boast about your achievements

Bragging about your work accomplishments in a professional way isn’t being arrogant. In fact, it can be beneficial.

Touting your work achievements can help you land your dream job. Most recruiters will tell you one of the most important things they look for in a candidate is a strong work history with tons of accomplishments.

But there is a right way to go about it. Here are some suggestions for making your profile stand out:

Don’t be afraid to brag – Make sure all of your work achievements are listed on your LinkedIn profile in a clear way, making it easy for recruiters to find out everything you’ve accomplished.

– Make sure all of your work achievements are listed on your LinkedIn profile in a clear way, making it easy for recruiters to find out everything you’ve accomplished. Turn your career path into a story – Instead of just making a list of the things you’ve accomplished along the way, tell the story of your career. Make it interesting in a professional voice and your profile will stand out from the crowd.

– Instead of just making a list of the things you’ve accomplished along the way, tell the story of your career. Make it interesting in a professional voice and your profile will stand out from the crowd. Ask for recommendations – Having a colleague or even a former boss sing you praises is huge. Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask them to give you recommendations on LinkedIn. Most people will be more than happy to give you a thumbs up. And don’t shy away from giving others recommendations, too.

Remember, your online profile will most likely be viewed by every potential employer you have from now on. Use the tips we’ve given you in this article and you’ll get the most out of LinkedIn to kickstart your career path in the right direction.

