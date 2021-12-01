Need to liven up those Google Docs? How to find and use free templates

Creating an impressive online document isn’t just about the content. How it’s presented matters, too. Strong visual elements will garner undivided attention and make your presentation memorable – which is exactly what you want.

But not everybody has a creative eye when it comes to images, layouts and fonts. Starting from scratch can be challenging, and if you get it wrong, you may be left with a garbled mess that’s difficult to follow and harder to make sense of.

But that doesn’t have to be the case. We gathered up some free tools you can use to spice up your Google Docs files.

Before you choose your template

Creating documents and presentations in Google Docs is rather simple, and the tools are easy to use. But you still need a creative vision to turn text into eye-grabbing documents. If you are not sure where to start, Google Docs has a plethora of built-in templates you can use.

Whether you want to make an impact with a new resume, need to send a professional letter or a business proposal, Google Docs has your back. When you log in to your Google account and go to Google Docs, you’ll first see some of your previous documents.

At the top, you have the option to create a blank document or use one of the templates displayed to get started. But if you want to do something different, simply click on Template Gallery in the top right. This will show you all the available templates, neatly organized by type.

What about templates outside Google’s in-house options?

You can’t go wrong with Template.net’s huge selection. There are thousands of options that go way beyond just text documents. The site boasts a massive selection of templates for everything from Instagram posts and pamphlets to YouTube channel art and business plans.

A great selection of templates is made available for free, but there are some restrictions. There are also two subscription options available, with the most affordable at $3.99 a month. This allows for 100 downloads in any file format, and unlimited use of stock images, fonts and artwork.

Developed for use in Google Docs and Chrome, the site has thousands of free templates that cover everything from flyers to restaurant menus to cover letters, along with press releases and even funeral programs. Browse through and you’ll see which are compatible with Google Docs or Google Slides (Google’s version of PowerPoint).

Each of the free templates can be edited to suit your liking. GooDocs templates are free for now, but they will be implementing a premium subscription model in the future. Hurry while these are still free!

Got an idea for a template? Create your own!

If you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for, you can also create your own template. This comes in handy so that you don’t have to make a document from scratch every time. It will save a lot of time, and you can also share it with others.

The above-mentioned GooDocs accepts template submissions, and you could also make a few dollars in the process.

To create your own temple in Google Docs:

Open a new document, create a blank one or open an existing document.

Edit the document with all the elements and details you want to save.

From the Google Docs home screen, click on Template gallery .

. Click Submit template . (You won’t be able to do so if you don’t have permission to modify the sharing settings per your organization if this is a work account.)

. (You won’t be able to do so if you don’t have permission to modify the sharing settings per your organization if this is a work account.) Navigate to the document you want to save by clicking on Select a document .

. Click on Open, select the category for the template, and then click on Submit.

You can then find your template in the template gallery. From there you can also share it with others. Just keep in mind that you can only submit a template if your organization supports it. If this is your personal Google account, you’re good to go.

