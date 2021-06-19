Five summer safety tips to stay safe from burglars

If you’re hitting the road with your family this summer, you don’t want to forget anything. Pack your swimsuits, toothbrushes and don’t skip the reservation for your pooch at a doggie hotel. But it’s also really important that you have another checklist to protect your home while you’re gone.

Did you know that more break-ins happen during the summer months than any other? That’s because burglars know millions of people are taking vacations and leaving their homes empty. Don’t make it easy for them to break in.

1. Think like a burglar

When you’re protecting your computer, you want to think like a hacker. When you’re protecting your car, you want to think like a car thief. So it makes sense that when it comes to protecting your home, you want to think like a burglar.

Now, we don’t mean you should make a list of friends to help you form an Ocean’s Eleven-style crew, or start looking online for someone to fence hot items. Instead, take a good look at your home and the ways you would get in if you wanted to rob it. Those are the spots that deserve reinforcement.

2. Take an inventory

Before you leave, go around the house taking pictures. That way, if a burglar gets in, you’ll have documentation to show any damage they caused. Photograph everything, regardless of how valuable you think it might be. Should anything happen, you’ll need this documentation for the insurance company.

Once you’ve taken photographs, you can also create an inventory log that includes the estimated value of the items.

3. Secure the inside of your home

Here's how home security experts suggest you protect your home from the inside. Some of these may need to be modified if you have a house sitter or pet sitter coming inside once in a while.

Update your home security monitoring service, to ensure it has you updated contact information. Put valuables in a safety deposit box Lock all your windows and close most of the shades Put a timer on some of your lights When you leave, set your security system

You’ll also want to make sure you don’t return to any damaged property. So, turn off and unplug electronics, especially TVs, computers and other devices that can be damaged during power surges. Turn off the gas and water.

4. Secure the outside of your home

Don't make it easy for burglars to get inside your home. Here's how home security experts suggest you protect your home from the outside:

Move hidden spare keys inside your house while you’re gone Put your car inside the garage Mow the lawn and trim the hedges Move ladders and other supplies a burglar could use to get to the second story

5. Get your neighbors involved

To keep your home safe, there may be nothing better than having your neighbors keep an eye on it. Offer to do the same when they’re away. That will benefit the whole neighborhood. For example, if your neighborhood is safe, insurance rates will stay low, and crime statistics won’t pop up on real estate websites.

Here’s how your neighbors can help keep your home safe, according to home security experts:

Have them pick up ads and flyers that people stick on your door. Note: Tap or click here to have the U.S. Post Office hold your mail. Plus, put a vacation stop on newspaper delivery. Give your most trustworthy neighbor an extra key, in case they need to get in. Ask your neighbor to mow your lawn and trim your plants. Have them set out your trash cans, even if they're empty.

Remember, you’ve worked hard to take your family on vacation. You shouldn’t spend your leisure time worrying about what’s going on at home.

