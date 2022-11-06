Picture this: You’re working on an important project with a tight deadline. Thirty minutes before it’s due, your computer freezes up. To fix your sluggish computer, you should check your PC’s RAM.

For the record, RAM stands for “Random Access Memory.” It isn’t the same thing as storage; it’s more like a temporary canvas or a sketchpad where your computer calculates and operates in real-time. Here’s how your computer specs impact your digital life.

So if you’re seeing spinning wheels when you open a webpage, you might need to check your RAM. Depending on what you find, you may need to upgrade. But first, check out the tips and tricks in this guide. They may save you money and memory.

How to check your PC’s RAM on Windows 10 or 11

Luckily, it’s easy to do. Just follow these steps:

First, open Settings.

Here’s what it will look like on your PC:

Next, select System.

From there, select About. It’s at the bottom of the left-hand sidebar, so you’ll have to scroll down.

This takes you to your Device specifications. Here, you can see a ton of information, like your device’s name, processor, device ID, product ID, system type and even pen and touch.

Most importantly, you can check your RAM. We inserted an arrow so you can see where to look. Check it out:

Once you see how much RAM you have, you can find out whether or not you need to upgrade. If you have a modern laptop, you may not be able to get more RAM without buying a new PC. That’s because many thin and light devices have hardware with permanent fusions.

In other words, you can’t easily swap your hardware out. However, it all depends on the type of laptop you have.

How to find out if you can upgrade your RAM

Fortunately, it’s easy to check. There are a ton of free resources online that will help you better understand your PC’s hardware setup. In other words, you can use the internet to figure out your computer’s limitations — and capabilities.

For example, we recommend Crucial’s System Advisor tool. With this free online database, you can find out the maximum amount of memory your computer has. On top of that, you can also see how many memory slots your machine has and how much RAM is already installed.

It also has a handy built-in list of memory modules you can buy if you’re able to upgrade. Here’s how to use it:

Enter your computer’s manufacturer.

Then, enter the product line.

Lastly, enter the specific model. NOTE: You can find your computer’s model number on the About page in the steps we provided above.

Tap or click the yellow button below to check it out.

This tool will help you figure out what RAM is compatible with your system. This way, you won’t have to wonder how to upgrade and install memory in a desktop or laptop. It’s an easy way to find out how to choose the correct RAM upgrade.

By the way, you can use this tool whether you’re running Windows or macOS.

How to check the RAM on a Mac

Unfortunately, you may not be able to upgrade RAM if you have a newer Mac device. Older devices are upgrade-friendly, but newer Macs and MacBooks come with RAM that is permanently soldered to the device’s motherboard.

You can use the tool above to see if you can upgrade your RAM. You can also use the command prompt About This Mac to check your Mac’s RAM. It’s easy:

Just click the Apple icon in your header. You’ll find it in the screen’s upper-left corner.

Then, click About This Mac.

Go to the Overview tab to see your specs. This includes your Mac’s RAM information.

Just like that, you’ll be better able to understand your PC’s memory. If you have free RAM, you should be good to go. But if it’s full, then it’s time for an upgrade.

