Entrepreneurs and small business owners need all the help they can get. When you're a self-starter, you're constantly on the go, multitasking and doing all you can to grow your company quickly. Luckily, there are a ton of free small business resources that can help you along the way.

That’s where we come in. We scoured the internet for some of the best freebies you can take advantage of. For example, we recommend saving money on Microsoft Office by using its free alternative, LibreOffice, instead.

We also found a ton of business freebies you can use to grow your company in 2022.

1. U.S. Small Business Administration

Think of this website as a one-stop shop for all of your small business needs. It’s the perfect place to get advice.

We love this website because it’s practically the Valhalla of small business knowledge. It can help you get funding through SGA-backed loans. It also has many programs that help you procure financial and federal contracts.

On top of that, it has guides that walk you through expanding to new locations, mastering your management system and more. It also offers specialized advice for female business leaders, minorities and veterans.

You can even use the SBA to find loans that help you when natural disasters hit your small business — or when you’re expanding overseas. It’s a website you need to bookmark. Best of all, it’s free.

2. Master market research and analyze your competitors

You’ll find many helpful small business tips online. Not all of them will apply to your specific situation, though. Sometimes, you just need hard data.

That’s why the SBA put together a few free tools you can use to pinpoint industry trends, master your demographics and more. It shares free resources you can use to find what you need quickly:

Tap or click the image above for the SBA’s handy table to help you master market research and competitive analysis.

You can also click the button below:

3. Pay taxes

There are a ton of tax obligations you need to keep in mind. Slacking in this area could hurt your small business in the long run. However, it can be hard to know what to do, especially when you’re starting.

Luckily, the SBA breaks down all you need to know. It will help you meet your state and federal tax obligations. Just choose your tax year and look up your state. Then, the SBA will walk you through the requirements.

4. Get all the free smart business tips with those online courses

For no cost at all, you can take online courses that help you grow and improve your small business. There are six classes in total, each of which has a ton of objectives for you to meet:

Research, plan and document your business ideas.

How to turn your business goals into realities.

Run your business and manage day-to-day operations.

How to compete with similar businesses and win over customers.

Expand your business with funding and demographics.

How to find a good mentor.

Of course, you don’t have to do this all in a day. You can space out your lessons at your leisure. This way, you can learn new skills whenever you have free time.

5. Details on how to buy the assets your small business needs

No business springs out of thin air. You need to purchase special equipment and assets. But it can be hard to figure out what you need — and how to pay for those assets. Luckily, the SBA has a free guide you can use to help figure out exactly what you need to do.

It even has out-of-the-box advice you may not have considered. For example, you can buy government surplus to save money and grow your business in 2022.

You’ll also get details on different things that will impact your business taxes, like operating leases vs. capital leases.

More free small business resources you should know about

If you want to grow your business in the coming year, there are many general tips to follow. For instance, pouring time into social media is often a great investment.

Another good tip is to encourage customers to review your business. This helps legitimize your company and bring in new customers.

People often trust positive reviews, so it’s worth doing what you can to encourage current customers to say they’re satisfied. You can even offer incentives to customers so they’re more likely to review your business.

You can also take advantage of free websites, like:

Canva: Use this free website to create brochures, PDFs, infographics, gifs, graphics for social media and more. It’s super easy to use.

MailChimp: Use its free marketing plan to grow your audience and create campaigns. On its free plan, you can send up to 2,500 emails to 500 contacts monthly.

Vistaprint: You can get free business cards in a sample kit. This is great for small business owners who are just starting out.

Bottom line: When you run a business, every dollar counts. Don't go wasting your money on things you can get for free instead. Luckily, we've found plenty of free small business resources you can start using today.

From software to shipping materials to online learning, we rounded up some of the best freebies out there. Happy saving!