5 budgeting worksheets to keep you on track in the new year

Managing your money can be challenging if you do it alone. First off, you’ll need solid mathematical skills to crunch the numbers yourself. A single miscalculation could throw a wrench in your financial plans if you go down that route.

You'll also have to pick a suitable format if you're creating a spreadsheet from scratch. But all the time you spend on setup and math is time you could have otherwise spent budgeting. Managing your money is easier when you track it with a budget spreadsheet.

Luckily, there are all sorts of templates and tools that make budgeting a breeze. We scoured the internet for five good options you can start using today. Check them out to get on top of your money ASAP.

1. Netsuite

This is an excellent option if you hate spreadsheets. Our sponsor NetSuite is the world’s No. 1 cloud business system. You can control all your financials in one place.

Thanks to its cloud-based platform, you can get real-time data at every stage of growth. The software even comes with customizable fields that make managing your money extra efficient. This software keeps up with everything on your plate if you have a ton to keep track of.

It’s also helpful because it’s not just for financials. If you’re a small business owner, you can use it as a one-stop-shop for HR, inventory and eCommerce needs, too.

2. Personal Monthly Budget Worksheet

When you’ve got a lot to keep track of, specialized spreadsheets can do you a world of good. This is the perfect starting point if you want to differentiate actual expenses from your monthly budget. The Personal Monthly Budget is a free downloadable spreadsheet that lets you compare your budget and actual spending monthly.

Being able to compare expenditures to your monthly budget is helpful. Not only that, but the format is easy to print. It can take a single page on portrait orientation. The format is specifically designed to help you pinpoint spots where you may be overspending.

3. Google Sheets Budget Spreadsheets

The great thing about Google Sheets is that it’s free. Just check out the Google Docs Template Gallery to find some great templates for all of your budgetary needs. Here are a few spreadsheets you’ll find:

Simple Budget Planner : This compact budgeting spreadsheet helps you manage expenses by your annual and monthly income.

: This compact budgeting spreadsheet helps you manage expenses by your annual and monthly income. Monthly Budget : This is a great visual template. It comes with graphs and a detailed visual dashboard that helps you get a clear idea of where your money is going.

: This is a great visual template. It comes with graphs and a detailed visual dashboard that helps you get a clear idea of where your money is going. Annual Budget: You can get a lot done with this template. First, you can project income and savings. Second, you can keep a record of actual income and savings.

Here’s what they look like in action:

These are just a few examples. Google Sheets is a convenient option because you get 15GB of storage for free. Plus, you can take your budget on the go with access from your computer, tablet and smartphone.

4. Mint budget templates

You may have heard of Mint before. It’s a well-known money manager that works on your desktop or as an app on iOS or Android. You can view all of your accounts, like credit cards, loans and investments.

After you download and sync your expenses and transactions, Mint automatically sorts them into categories. You can even make subcategories for better organization.

You may not have heard about its free budget template. This helpful tool can do you a world of good. Mint has you covered whether you want to budget for college, daycare, home, or life as a student. Best of all, its spreadsheets are entirely free.

5. Meet your savings goals

If you want to wrack up a certain amount in savings, here’s an excellent place to start. The Savings Goal Tracker helps you determine how much of your monthly savings goes towards your long-term goals. It’s also helpful to make your vacation dreams a reality.

It helps you calculate how much you should allocate towards each goal you have. You can even visualize your progress with flow chats. Open it up on Excel or Google Sheets and you’re ready to bring your savings dream to reality.