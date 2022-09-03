Three things matter most regarding property value: Location, location and location. This applies to more than just real estate, however.

A home security system is only as good as what your cameras can catch. Careful placement can mean the difference between capturing footage of a thief’s face or your dog relieving himself. Tap or click here for the best place to put your home security cameras.

There is more to securing your home than putting up a bunch of cameras. Here are home security system mistakes that make you less safe.

Turning off notifications

We get it. Notifications can be annoying. Do you need a heads up anytime someone comments on your social media post or a fresh spammy letter arrives in your inbox? Don’t hesitate to switch off these annoyances. Tap or click here to get your notifications under control.

When it comes to your home surveillance system, one of the biggest mistakes you can do is to turn off notifications. Or you train yourself to ignore them, and then you won’t know when there’s a real emergency.

You can make some adjustments to reduce these camera alerts if you’re constantly getting bombarded. We’ll show you how below.

To put it simply: Leave your surveillance camera notifications on!

Not adjusting motion sensitivity

Motion sensitivity determines how your camera reacts to what it sees: Does it record or ignore? Do you really need footage of squirrels or wind-tossed leaves?

You can tweak how much or how little your camera records. Not only will this save you on storage space for your recordings (whether it’s local or cloud-based), but it will also reduce the number of notifications you receive (see above).

You can usually find controls to adjust motion sensitivity in your security system app. It may go by different names, so let’s review some of the more popular options:

Adjust camera sensitivity with SimpliSafe

Open the SimpliSafe app and tap Cameras at the bottom of the screen.

app and tap at the bottom of the screen. Tap the gear icon at the top right of the screen.

at the top right of the screen. Choose the camera you would like to change.

you would like to change. Choose Motion Detection and make your adjustments to the Sensitivity.

Adjust camera sensitivity with Ring

Open the Ring app and tap the gear icon for a camera.

app and tap the for a camera. Tap Motion Settings > Motion Sensitivity .

. Adjust the slider to make your adjustments.

to make your adjustments. Tap Save when you’re done.

Adjust camera sensitivity with Arlo

Open the Arlo app and tap Mode .

. Select the camera you want to adjust.

In the Armed section, tap the pencil icon.

section, tap the icon. In the Rules section, tap the pencil icon for the rule you want to edit.

section, tap the icon for the rule you want to edit. Tap the pencil icon next to Motion is detected .

. Move the slider to decrease or increase motion sensitivity.

to decrease or increase motion sensitivity. Tap Save .

. Tap Edit Mode.

Tap Done.

Adjust camera sensitivity with Nest

Google’s Nest app doesn’t have sensitivity settings, but you can adjust the activity zones. We’ve got instructions for that in the next section.

Not adjusting activity zones

An activity zone is an area your camera focuses on. You can set up different zones for each camera. This works great if you have neighbors. You don’t need your camera to record them when they’re out in their yard. You just want to focus on your own property in that case.

Think about the front of your house. Do you want your camera to record every car driving by or person using the sidewalk? Nope.

Once again, adjusting this setting will reduce notifications and save storage space.

Adjusting activity zones with SimpliSafe

Open the SimpliSafe app and tap Cameras at the bottom of the screen.

app and tap at the bottom of the screen. Tap the gear icon at the top right of the screen.

at the top right of the screen. Choose the camera you would like to change.

you would like to change. Choose Motion Detection , then scroll down to Activity Zones .

, then scroll down to . Tap areas on the grid so they are greyed out, and the camera will ignore motion in these areas.

Adjusting activity zones with Ring

Open the Ring app and tap the gear icon for a camera.

app and tap the for a camera. Tap Motion Settings, then Edit Zones .

then . Adjust the camera’s field of view by dragging the points of the colored box.

Tap Save when you’re done.

Adjusting activity zones with Arlo

Open the Arlo app and tap Mode .

. Select the camera you want to adjust.

Tap Activity Zones .

. Tap the plus icon in the upper-right corner.

icon in the upper-right corner. To resize the Activity Zone, drag the corners of the zone.

Tap and hold within the Activity Zone to reposition it.

To customize the Activity Zone name, tap the pencil icon.

icon. Enter a name for the Activity Zone and tap Done.

Adjusting activity zones with Nest

Note: You must have a Nest Aware subscription to create a zone.

You must have a Nest Aware subscription to create a zone. Open the Nest app and select your camera.

app and select your camera. Tap Settings and select Activity Zones .

and select . Tap Create Zone + .

. Turn your phone so it’s in landscape mode. Tap and drag inside the zone to move it.

inside the zone to move it. Drag any of the eight points around the edge to change the area’s shape.

Tap the pencil icon to give your zone a name.

to give your zone a name. Click the check mark to save, then tap the new check mark to save the zone.

Not asking someone for help

It’s nice to accomplish something all on your own, but a helping hand can make setting up your home security system much easier and safer.

If you need to use a ladder to mount a camera, you better ask for help. Imagine being up there using one hand to adjust the camera angle and the other to watch the footage and make adjustments on your phone. That’s just downright dangerous!

Have one person stand on the ladder adjusting the camera while the other keeps an eye on the phone and directs the angles from the ground. Having a second set of eyes is a benefit even if you’re not using a ladder.

