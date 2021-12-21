If you aren’t protecting your router, you’re exposing a weak spot for cybercriminals to strike. Don’t be like the millions of people using outdated routers or weak default passwords. That’s right: A recent study from Comparitech found that one in 16 home Wi-Fi routers use their manufacturer’s default admin password.

If you’re reading this and just realized you never gave your router a unique password, do it ASAP. There are websites that provide every manufacturer’s default password. In a few seconds, a hacker can find that default password, break into your router and infect your whole home network.

Tap or click here to find out which website gives away default passwords for free. Once you create a strong password for your router, just know you aren’t entirely out of the clear. Next, you need to install a VPN on your router. Here’s what you need to know, brought to you by our sponsor, ExpressVPN.

How a VPN router workks

Not sure what a VPN is or how it works? Simply put, it creates a secure tunnel between the internet and your personal devices. In many cases, people connect to a VPN on each internet-connected device they use. When you set up a VPN on your router, though, each one of your connected devices is protected.

This can do you a world of good if you have many devices connected to your home network. Unfortunately, each one of those gadgets is at risk.

Maybe you have a few Amazon Echos scattered throughout your rooms. Or maybe you have something as simple as a single smart light bulb. Either way, they’re all potential entry points for an attack.

Since your router is a gateway to the internet, hackers want to breach it to take over your network. Luckily, connecting a VPN to your router automatically secures each device you use.

It’s a must if you want comprehensive cybersecurity

Now that you know how helpful it can be, it’s time to get cracking. Each router has its own unique installation process, but there are a few general steps you can follow.

First, make sure your router can connect to the router. Just head to your VPN’s website and research router connections. For example, if you’re using ExpressVPN, here’s a list of compatible routers, along with steps to download ExpressVPN onto the router or manually install the software. If your router isn’t on the list, here’s a list of models ExpressVPN recommends.

For step two, you’ll need your router’s IP address. Luckily, you can do this pretty quickly — and you don’t have to spend a dime, so watch out for any scams trying to charge you. Tap or click here for the easiest way to find your router’s default IP address and password.

Next, you can start to configure your router. Some routers need you to manually integrate the VPN, which can take a ton of time.

That’s why we recommend using our sponsor, ExpressVPN. You can get the job done in a snap. With a few clicks of your mouse or tap of your finger, you just protected every device on your home network.

That’s not all ExpressVPN can do for you

Big tech corporations are supposed to safely handle our personal online data, but now they’re getting into the political game. I don’t want to be any part of that and neither should you. That’s why I trust and use ExpressVPN. These big tech companies match your internet activity to your identity or location by using your public IP address, but with ExpressVPN, no one can see your IP address – no one.

X

Protect your privacy. Get three months free when you sign up for one year at ExpressVPN.com/Kim.