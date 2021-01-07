Smartphone security: Do you need a VPN on your phone?

Compared to computers, smartphones have weak defenses and easy-to-crack passwords. They’ve also got a ton of valuable data. Just think about everything on your phone.

Chances are your work email is connected, which means a savvy cybercriminal could steal your company’s secrets. There’s also your contacts list, which is stuffed with phone numbers and maybe even emails.

Bottom line: You need to protect your phone, preferably with a VPN, to act as a secure bridge between your phone and the internet. There’s no better option than our sponsor, ExpressVPN, one of the best and most trusted companies in the business.

Here’s how ExpressVPN can secure your phone

We’re constantly connecting to Wi-Fi networks we don’t control, and an added layer of protection is important. And if you’re doing things like banking and shopping, it’s absolutely vital. That’s why you should add a VPN on your phone, preferably one that encrypts your data to make hacking harder.

By installing a VPN app on your phone, you’re fighting against ransomware attacks. It will keep your private data safe no matter where you go. Plus, you can get peace of mind when you’re working remotely.

If you need to access corporate files, you don’t have to worry about compromising confidential documents. When you use a VPN on your phone, you’re working in a secured environment where there is no potential for leaks.

And here’s a fun use: You can also access tons of extra streaming content. Do you know how sometimes a show will be on Netflix one day and gone the next? That’s because of complex copyright laws between competing streaming platforms.

With ExpressVPN, you can change your IP address to one in a foreign country. That means you can see shows and movies on, say, Irish Netflix, which means you won’t be subject to the whims of streaming agreements. Once you do that, a whole new world of content will be opened up to you!

How to install ExpressVPN

There’s a lot to love about ExpressVPN, but here’s one of the biggest draws among users: It’s so easy to set up and use. Plus, it saves your skin across many different platforms, from Windows and Mac to Android and iOS. The install set-up stage is clear-cut.

Just follow these five simple steps:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account Download the app on your desired platform(s) Open the installation file Install the app Connect to the server

In just five minutes, you’re connected. Now you can safely go about your online business without having to worry about securing your personal data. Pretty convenient, right?

X

Try ExpressVPN for 30 days free with its 30-day, money-back guarantee. If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, let them know within 30 days and they’ll refund your payment. It’s that simple. Tap or click here to get 3 months free when you sign up for one year at ExpressVPN.com/Kim.