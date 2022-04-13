There’s a lot to worry about when you have guests over, like whether they will like your food or if your house is clean enough. Depending on how scrupulous your guests are, they might start sneaking around and rifling through your things. Here’s a helpful tip if you’re wondering how to catch snoops.

I once welcomed a few friends to my house. One of them got cold and asked if she could borrow a jacket, so I pointed her toward my coat closet. When she came out to join us, she had both my coat and one of the photo albums I had placed on the top shelf.

Let this be a lesson to you: If you give people the opportunity to snoop, they probably will. That’s why we’re sharing a little-known trick you can use to keep nosy guests in check. This tech tip is brought to you by our sponsor, SimpliSafe.

Protect your private zones

Sure, you can tell your friends that some areas are off-limits. But some people see it as a challenge. Others might even have sticky fingers.

Luckily, there’s a way you can protect your medicine cabinet, safe or bedroom. To catch snoops in the act, use SimpliSafe’s Secret Alerts. This feature alerts you when someone is poking around a private area.

First, you need to set up some entry sensors. For example, if you don’t want anyone poking around your wine cellar, set up sensors around the entrance.

Then, open your app and enable the Secret Alert feature. This way, whenever someone triggers the sensor, you get a discreet alert on your phone. Here’s how to set up Secret Alerts:

Open the SimpliSafe app on your phone.

Tap Menu .

. Select Device Settings .

Tap Refresh & Edit .

. Select your entry sensor of choice and enable Secret Alerts.

In less than 30 seconds, you just created a secret, snoop-proof alarm. You’ll learn when someone is poking around where they shouldn’t be. If you’re feeling mischievous, you could even sneak up behind them and ask, “What are you doing?”

Hopefully, they’ll be so scared they’ll stop sneaking around. Now that you know how to catch snoops, you should also know that there’s a lot more SimpliSafe can do.

Kim loves SimpliSafe because it gives her peace of mind

SimpliSafe is an award-winning home security system, so you know it’s engineered with the latest technology you want to keep your family safe. But what really sets SimpliSafe apart is its people.

When you need them most, SimpliSafe is there 24/7, with experts trained to not only keep you safe but to make you feel safe. It’s one of the many reasons U.S. News recently called SimpliSafe “the best home security of 2021.”

X

For a limited time, save 20% on your SimpliSafe security system, and get your first month free when you sign up for Interactive Monitoring.