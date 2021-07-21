Don’t make the same mistake that cost me $90K

I’ve been a small business owner for 25 years. Along the way, I’ve had some great successes, along with my fair share of mistakes.

Sometimes those mistakes are easy to recover from. You recognize what went wrong, regroup and try something new. And sometimes you realize, “Uh oh. This is something I can never let happen again.”

Years ago, I had someone running all the financials for my business. She made about $70,000. Keep in mind, she was the one person who worked for me that knew the ins and outs of our financial procedures. Well, one day, she came into my office said, “As of today, I want to make $90,000, or I will walk out that door.”

I couldn’t let her leave. She knew what a bind I was in, and she took advantage. That’s a mistake I’ve never, ever repeated.

Now, employees are cross-trained, and we have systems in place that anyone with the right skillset can jump into. Having the right software in place is also critical.

