Is your business struggling to find employees post-pandemic? Try this

If you’re having trouble finding new people to join your team, you’re not alone. There are around 8.1 million unfilled jobs in the U.S., Reuters reports. When you’re looking to reel in new talent, you need to make the first point of contact tantalizing to potential employees.

Of course, we’re talking about the job posting — it’s your one chance to make a good first impression. Sure, it’s tough to write the perfect job description, but the results are well worth the effort. Your work here can make or break a potential employee’s willingness to join your company.

Just imagine the employee of your dreams scrolling through LinkedIn and finding your open position. You want them to understand the position’s responsibilities clearly. If you aren’t careful, your wording could confuse them. (In a worst-case scenario, a careless spelling error could completely repel them!)

Do you have an open position, but nobody’s biting at the hook?

That’s a surefire sign you need to improve your job description. Maybe the error is in the writing: It could be unclear or too boring. If you don’t outline what an employee can expect, they’ll skip to the next job.

You want to paint a clear image in your reader’s mind. Give them a good idea of what they can expect their day-to-day tasks to look like.

Or if they’ll have a more dynamic schedule, let them know that. One way to tip them off is by saying you’re looking for someone flexible — but even then, that’s a bit too vague. Try to be as specific as possible.

For instance, if you’re looking for a salesperson, emphasize that you expect them to explore their local community and find partners on their own. Say you’re looking for someone who enjoys networking and making new connections for the company. That deters unsuitable candidates and attracts the exact kind of people you’re looking for.

Are you posting the job description to the right websites?

You could write the best, most specific job description in the world. But if you don’t put it where the candidates are looking, all that effort is wasted. Make sure you put it on a popular job board so candidates won’t miss this great opportunity.

Our sponsor LinkedIn is the best place to find new talent. It has around 660 million users from every corner of the globe. It’s the world’s largest professional network — and if you aren’t already posting new jobs there, you’re missing out on a pool of incredible candidates.

X

Visit LinkedIn.com/Kim and get $50 off your first job post.