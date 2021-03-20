3 secret uses for your home security system

You buy a home security system to defend against thieves trying to break into your house, but there are more threats out there than just masked thieves outside your home.

Garages, sheds, other outside buildings and vehicles that are parked long-term can be just as much of a draw to thieves as your main house. Does your security system cover those? Probably not. What about a snooping guest, curious child or even someone working in your home, like a contractor, getting into places they shouldn’t? You won’t know until it’s too late.

Fortunately, the security system that’s protecting your home’s exterior can protect important things on the inside as well. It just takes a little creative thinking.

It all starts with sensors

A staple of any security system is the entry sensor. This uses two pieces — a sensor and a magnet — to tell if a window or door has been opened. Well, you can attach an entry sensor to a lot more than just a door or window.

To pull this off, it does help to have a security system that lets you set silent alerts for individual sensors. Instead of trigging a full-blown alarm, you’ll get a silent notification. It also helps if the sensors are wireless, so you aren’t running easy-to-see and easy-to-cut wires everywhere. For this, we recommend our sponsor, SimpliSafe. Read to the end to find out more.

Now, let’s jump into three ways you can monitor more than just the doors and windows into your home.

1. Medicine and liquor cabinets

Worried about a party guest, someone working in your home or even a grandchild snooping in your medicine cabinet or even stealing prescription drugs? Attach an entry sensor to your medicine cabinet door. You’ll get an alert as soon as someone opens it.

This is also a good idea for liquor cabinets if you have teens in the house. You can decide whether or not to tell them it’s there.

2. Safes and gun cabinets

Obviously, you want to know the minute someone opens your safe. An entry sensor inside the door can do that, and the snooper won’t even know it’s there. Yes, a good safe will keep out snoops and thieves, but it might be someone close to you who knows the combination — like a family member. It never hurts to know.

If you have a gun cabinet, it should always be locked when you aren’t around, period. However, if you have children in the house or even grandchildren that occasionally come to visit, an extra level of protection is never a bad thing.

Put the entry sensor on the gun cabinet door, so you know the second someone opens it. This is one you can set to trigger an alarm so that you can be there in seconds.

3. Outbuildings and parked vehicles

A detached shed, garage or another outbuilding is a tempting target for thieves, especially if they don’t want to test your home’s security. You’ll definitely want to throw some sensors on those.

If you have an RV or trailer in long-term parking on your land, thieves like to target those as well. Who knows what stuff you’ve left inside? Again, a wireless entry sensor is perfect for these situations. You don’t have to run wires all over the place, and they’re inexpensive and simple to install.

