Computer on the fritz? Diagnostic tools every PC owner should know about

When you buy a brand new computer, it’s like Christmas morning. That sparkly, shiny new computer runs lightning-fast and puts the latest technology at your fingertips.

Everything is grand until it ages a few years and suddenly starts acting up. But don’t give up hope, there might be a simple solution. You just need to find it.

Keep an eye on your hardware

If you want to see the big picture, HWiNFO is for you. When you download HWiNFO onto your computer, it keeps an eye out and automatically reports any issues. The tool is entirely free, which is always a nice bonus.

What makes HWiNFO different is that it monitors only your hardware, not your programs. Think your CPU and hard drive. It currently works with Windows Vista and above.

It gathers details from 10 different parts of your computer and summarizes what is going on. It also includes network information, including driver details and the MAC address, which identifies the physical address of a computer and the devices on the network.

You can download HWiNFO here.

View crash and error reports

If you have Windows 10, you can quickly check your computer’s recent crashes and error reports through Even Viewer. Here’s how:

Type Event Viewer into the search box in the lower left corner of your Windows PC.

Open Event Viewer.

Select Windows Logs on the left side of the window.

on the left side of the window. Tap System > Open .

> . If you see any errors under the Number of events section, click on them for an error description.

Follow these steps to see what crashes and errors are occurring and why. If you want a solution to the issues, you can check for an answer right next to the errors.

Your Wi-Fi is terrible

Since the internet rules the world, having bad internet can destroy your day. So, what do you do if you have terrible Wi-Fi and want to fix it?

First, run a speed test. This will tell you if it is your connection acting up or you have another issue. A speed test is free, of course, and you can try one by tapping or clicking here.

After you run a speed test, you can use a diagnostic tool that will analyze your Wi-Fi. An analyzer will take a look at your current Wi-Fi connection and see what the actual issues are so you can fix them. Tap or click here for a selection of helpful Wi-Fi analyzer apps.

Wi-Fi still not working? The site you are trying to access might be down. You can double-check any website at Downdetector. It might be the webpage and not your Wi-Fi, after all. Tap or click here to see how it works.

