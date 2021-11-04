7 things you need in your job postings to attract better candidates

If you’re looking to hire new talent, one of the best places to put your job opening with our sponsor, LinkedIn. It has nearly 800 million members, which means you have access to an enormous pool of talented workers. Employers like you love it for its detailed features that let you weed out poor matches and hone in on the best possible candidates.

1. Write a clear job description

According to LinkedIn, it takes candidates 14 seconds to decide whether they want to apply to your job or not. One way to convince them to keep reading is to have a well-structured job description that’s easy to understand. Use bullet points and strong wording to make them understand what they need to do in a snap.

Avoid vague wording at all costs. Make sure you’re using recognizable job titles like “receptionist” instead of “chief door officer.” Although euphemistic job titles can make a position sound important, they can also cause confusion and you want to avoid that at all costs.

Stick with clear and direct language that makes your expectations clear. This ensures you only attract candidates who have the chops to do the job.

2. Mention the programs they’ll need to know

Don’t forget to include what they’ll need to do on a day-to-day basis. You don’t need to write a whole dissertation detailing every little thing they’ll have to do each day. But you should make it clear that you need someone to do data entry, for example.

If there’s an important task that requires specialized program knowledge, mention it. Sometimes, job hunters will Google phrases like “top careers that require Microsoft Word skills” or “jobs that require Microsoft Excel experience.” Since they’re using those keywords, make sure you throw those programs in your job descriptions as well.

Speaking of that, here are a few more detailed tips you can try.

3. Use strong keywords

The right keywords ensure job hunters find your open positions. Keywords are phrases or words that describe the skills and qualifications you’re looking for. They can also refer to specific locations or titles.

Not sure what people in your desired field are searching for? Try a free resource like Ubersuggest or Google Keyword Tool. Type in a simple phrase like “manager” or whatever else matches your open position to get some ideas for keywords you should use.

4. See what similar companies are doing

Another trick is to learn from your competitors. Say you work for a tech company like Google, and you want to hire a manager. In your browser’s search bar, type in a similar company followed by “manager jobs.”

For example, Apple + manager + jobs:

Look through their job descriptions and see if you can pick out any strong keywords. You may find a few that you don’t use. Take inspiration from that and use those solid phrases and keywords in your own job description. (But make sure to add your own flair and use original phrasing, of course.)

By using this trick, you’re ensuring that candidates who look at your competitors’ job listings are more likely to come across your job description, as well.

5. Make compensation clear

There’s nothing candidates hate more than a lack of transparency around pay. They want to know what salary and perks they can expect. Don’t assume that your job position is enough to attract great candidates. You have a lot of competition, so you want to stand out from the crowd.

Don’t fret even if you don’t have a compensation package that’s as luxurious as something a big company like Google could offer. Just following this next step could be enough to make a job seeker’s mouth water.

6. Talk up your perks

Some employers think perks are something that should only be discussed during the interview process. In reality, you should mention them in your job description. We recommend making a separate section, so they visually stand out.

Don’t list the same boring, generic benefits every other company offers, though. Make yourself stand out by enticing the candidate with a separate list of benefits. Something like flexible work hours, learning stipends or even after-work soccer practice could be enough to leave a good impression.

7. Make your job descriptions mobile-friendly

Many job seekers live busy lifestyles. They’re always on the go, which means they do everything on their phone: talk, text, email and even hunt for jobs. Bear this in mind when you’re structuring your job description.

Don’t use symbols that might not appear on certain devices. Use bullet points and bold text to make your most important information stick out on tiny screens. Avoid job boards that don’t mesh well with phones.

