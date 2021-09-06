Have a SimpliSafe system? There’s a brand new HD outdoor camera to add to your home’s arsenal

When it comes to home security, you need a company you can trust. Traditional home security companies are all about the bottom line. You work with a salesperson to find a system, someone comes over to install it, then you’re locked into a long contract with high monthly fees.

That’s why we’re all about the DIY home security options. You order everything you need online, you can install it yourself, and you’re not stuck paying a high monthly fee for years and years.

SimpliSafe, a sponsor of Kim’s national radio show, is our pick for keeping your home — along with everyone and everything in it — safe and secure. If you have a SimpliSafe system or are considering one, there’s a new camera you’re going to want to get your hands on.

SimpliSafe’s Wireless Outdoor Security Camera

If you have a SimpliSafe system, you know all the bells and whistles you can get to keep an eye on what’s happening inside. The new Wireless Outdoor Security Camera helps you do the same for the outside of your home.

Here’s what sets it apart:

See what’s happening: With an ultra-wide 140º field of view, you can keep watch over your property 24/7. There are practically no blindspots for intruders to hide in.

Get alerts when someone approaches: The SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera notifies you when anyone approaches, so you know the moment steps foot onto your property. How great is that?

See faces from far away: With an 8x zoom lens and 1080p HD resolution, you can see faces and details like license plates from up to 15 feet away.

See clearly in color at night: A motion-activated spotlight shines on anyone who approaches, so you can see who’s there in color. Yep, even at night.

5-minute setup, 24/7 protection: Anyone can set it up, no wiring or special skills needed. Just download the app, screw in the magnetic mount, and place your camera. It’ll be up and running in no time.

Flawless video streaming: Two Wi-Fi antennas provide a strong connection to your router, no matter where the camera is on your property. You get consistent, clear, high-quality video.

Deter intruders before trouble starts: With two-way audio, talk directly to unwanted guests to let them know they’re on camera. We love this feature.

Winter and rainstorm ready: Designed for all weather extremes, the SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera works in snow and rain, and from -20ºF to 113ºF.

Never deal with AA batteries again: The camera’s battery lasts for up to three to six months on a single charge — and recharges in just about five hours. This varies based on settings, placement and usage.

Keeps you safe inside and out: Connect your camera to a complete SimpliSafe system for award-winning whole home protection.

If you’re ready to protect your home and your family the way Kim does, you’re in luck. Right now, save 20% and get a free month when you sign up for Interactive Monitoring at SimpliSafeKim.com.

Best of all, SimpliSafe offers a 60-day money back guarantee. If you aren’t happy, you get a refund. That means you have nothing to lose.

