LinkedIn has become quite the powerhouse since its start back in 2003. What started as a platform to connect with other professionals has expanded into a revolutionized workspace to build partnerships, hire new talent and find rewarding new jobs.

Wondering how to make your profile stand out? Start with adding a video that showcases who you are. Tap or click here for steps on how to do that.

If you don’t want your current boss to know you are job hunting, you’ll want to make sure those settings aren’t visible to others. Keep reading to find out how to change a crucial setting so you can keep your job searches private and hold on to your current job until you’re ready to leave.

What happens when your account is public?

LinkedIn isn’t just used for professional job searches. As with any social media platform, you can use LinkedIn to look up old friends and check out what they’ve been up to. This isn’t such a big deal until it’s your boss looking you up online. You can also look up your employees or your old friends, but there is one problem.

If your account is public, they will know you were lurking around online looking them up.

How to keep yourself private online

If you want to keep yourself private online, you have two options. You can keep your connections confidential, protecting them from headhunters who want to steal your prized employees, or you keep your activity notifications private. For complete privacy, you’ll want to do both. Here’s how:

Keeping your notifications private

Head to Settings & Privacy on your LinkedIn profile page.

on your LinkedIn profile page. Choose How others see your LinkedIn activity .

. Select Share job changes, education changes, and work anniversaries from profile .

. Select no when it asks if you want your network to be notified about activity.

Keep your connections private

Head to Settings & Privacy on your LinkedIn profile page.

on your LinkedIn profile page. Choose how others see your LinkedIn activity.

Select who can see your list of connections and choose Only You.

Privacy online is important, whether it’s LinkedIn, Facebook, or your Google searches. If you want to learn how to keep your Google searches private, tap or click here.

Hiring? LinkedIn is a no brainer

Sure, you can post on a free job board site like Craigslist. You can attract many candidates with those sites, but you won’t necessarily get the right ones. When you need to hire someone, you don’t have time to wade through a ton of resumes that don’t fit the job.

It’s a ton of work sorting through all of that! You might not even find anyone who fits the job.

That’s why you should use LinkedIn Jobs instead. It can help by matching your role with qualified candidates so you can find the right person quickly. LinkedIn screens for skills, and you can use many different tools to narrow down your search. It really is so much less work.

X

Right now, you can post a job for FREE at LinkedIn.com/Kim.