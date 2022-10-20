If your career is stuck in a rut, try switching to a new job. Depending on your skill set, there are many careers you may not even know you’re qualified for. Finding jobs matching your skills is as easy as taking a few online career quizzes.

In just a few minutes, you can find your ideal career path. It’s never too late to try something new, whether you’re a new professional looking or a retiree wanting to return to the grind. Speaking of which, these are the best jobs for people over 50.

We put together the top two online career quizzes you can take for free. Use them to uncover your perfect career.

1. Career One Stop is a great place to start

This website is chock full of valuable resources for job seekers. You can take three self-assessments for free:

Each of these short career quizzes helps you better understand your capabilities. Plus, they allow you to assess your professional interests. This way, you can find the perfect balance between jobs you’re good at and positions you’d actually enjoy.

2. CareerExplorer by Sokanu is especially helpful

This quiz takes around 30 minutes. Although it might sound long, time will fly by. It’s split into multiple sections, each designed to make you analyze what you want to do in life.

Your personality archetype.

How interested you are in different careers.

Which degrees catch your eye.

Your work and education history.

Unlike many other online career quizzes, CareerExplorer is 100% free. It’s highly rated — and for good reason. Not only is it comprehensive, but it’s also easy to take, with a smooth website design.

Just keep in mind that results are up for interpretation. For instance, if you’re feeling stressed and unhappy, your results might differ from one day to another. So take a deep breath and take the quiz while in a good headspace.

After you take these online career quizzes, here’s what to do next

After you take these online career quizzes, here's what to do next

Now that you know which careers you're suited for, it's time to look for new job opportunities.

