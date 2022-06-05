Remote jobs are a tantalizing prospect: You can work from the comfort of your own home, cutting out traffic, chatter from coworkers and other office distractions. Changing from a traditional job to a remote position can be challenging, especially if you’ve never worked from home. Finding legitimate work-from-home jobs can also be challenging since there are so many fake job scams.

They're shockingly easy to fall for, too. Scammers use diabolical tricks to get your guard down and make you excited over jobs that don't even exist.

Luckily, there are a few red flags when hunting for remote jobs. We’ll break them all down in this handy guide. You’ll learn how to avoid work-from-home scams and know if a job is legit.

1. The sky is the limit, so don’t let locations limit you

Maybe you’re still in the traditional job-seeking headspace. You automatically look for jobs near you. Good news: When you’re working remotely, location barely matters.

For example, the Komando HQ is based in Phoenix, Arizona. One of our remote workers lives in South Africa. He keeps track of different time zones to turn his work in on time, so the team’s workflow is as smooth as butter despite the distance.

Let this be a lesson to you: Even when in doubt, apply to a remote job that appeals to you. You might think you’re too far away for your application to be considered. But if you have the skills, you deserve a chance, so don’t hold yourself back.

2. Go in with a good mindset

In other words, have high hopes but reasonable expectations. Expect scams and arm yourself with a robust cybersecurity system.

Here are some safety precautions: Keep your devices protected just in case you fall for a false job. Avoid job positions that seem too good to be true since they’re probably fake. Also, don’t give away personal information until you’ve verified that the job is authentic.

Plus, remember that remote jobs are no less serious than office jobs. Although you aren’t commuting, you still need to be on your best behavior. Put just as much effort into your resume and cover letter as you would if you were applying for a traditional job. Look for companies that are well-known for hiring remote workers.

3. Research companies to find legitimate work-from-home jobs

It’s always a good idea to research the company you’re applying to work for. Head to GlassDoor and browse the reviews. Other applicants will share their experiences.

You can learn whether the job you’re applying to exists or not. People will reveal what it’s like to work for them, the hiring process, and more. You can even get an idea of what it’s like to work for the company.

Also, head to the company’s website. If there isn’t one, consider that a blazing red flag. Scammers are always creating fake remote jobs to gain your private information and even scam you out of your hard-earned cash.

4. Head to platforms that are dedicated to remote work

If you look up jobs on LinkedIn, ZipRecruiter and other hiring sites, you’ll be inundated with jobs. You’ll see positions for hybrid, remote and office jobs. Of course, you can always use filters in these conventional job sites, but a few undesirable jobs might slip through the cracks.

Save yourself time by heading got websites that specifically focus on remote work. Bookmark these pages: Working Nomads, FlexJobs, Remote.co, Remote Work Hub and Remote OK. They’re all reliable websites where you can find work-from-home jobs.

Not all of these websites are free, though, so keep your eyes peeled. Some charge a small payment for the privilege of viewing the job posts.

5. Take advantage of public databases

California State University may be located on the west coast — but it's dedicated to helping Americans all over the country. That's why Cal State East Bay created a public database that helps you find remote jobs in every state.

Just be prepared: It might be hard to navigate. It uses a stark Google Sheets format. You can find company names, job titles, categories and more. According to CNN, it has over 3,000 active job openings.

Another resource at your fingertips is We Work Remotely, which helps over 2.5 million visitors each month. You can filter by full-time and contract jobs. Even better, this site has many resources, like remote job description templates, trends and work categories.

