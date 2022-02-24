Undergoing a financial journey alone is like draining the Pacific Ocean with a garden hose. We all need help, even if it’s something as simple as a spreadsheet. Tap or click here for 10 free spreadsheet templates to help manage your finances.

A financial calculator is a total game-changer. It helps you save for college, vacation, retirement and even day-to-day budgeting. Finding the right one is the hard part.

Here are some of our favorite free online finance calculators.

1. Wrangle your debt

NerdWallet has a ton of helpful tools you should check out. If you want to pay off debt, you’ll want to get an idea of your timeframe. With NerdWallet’s tool, enter your account name, type, remaining balance, interest rate and the minimum payment due.

Then, you can calculate how long it will take you to pay off your debt. It’s a great way to start making a payment plan. Underneath the calculator, you’ll find a few helpful debt strategies, as well as links to a quick quiz that can help you find a faster way to pay off debt.

2. Plan for retirement

Want to get a personalized snapshot of what your finances will look like if you retire? AARP has you covered. It put together a retirement calculator that lets you know if you’re saving enough.

Just answer a few questions about your salary, savings, household status and more. You’ll find out how much money you’ll need to live a comfortable retirement.

3. Learn your net worth

This is just part of the Take Charge America tool.

Take Charge America is a nonprofit that shares free financial education resources. It’s all about helping improve your finances in the future. For instance, this personal net worth calculator lets you get a big picture view.

This free tool empowers you to make better financial decisions. You’ll get new context when making saving, spending and investing choices. The best way to look out for your future self is to fully understand how you’re doing in the present.

