The top 10 highest paying work from home jobs

Remote work carried the Komando team through the 2020 portion of the pandemic. We’re still working from home and thriving, but we’re not the only ones. In fact, 83% of employers say the shift to remote work served their company well, according to PWC data.

Nobody knows when life will return to normal. Even offices that reopen will have to implement new safety procedures. But one thing’s for sure: Tons of people realized they’d rather work remotely than in the office.

If you’re looking for a new long-distance gig, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve scoured the internet for some of the highest-paying jobs that let you work from home. Whether you’re a physician or software expert, you’re sure to find a job that catches your eye.

1. Software engineer

Software engineers are computer scientists who serve their company through engineering principles and programming languages, like HTML. They’re computer scientists whose work lets you visit webpages or use applications powered by the internet.

Actually, your ability to browse Komando.com is the result of a software engineer’s work. Cool, huh? As you can imagine, this useful job is in high demand. That also comes with a juicy paycheck. LinkedIn says this job offers a base salary of around $95,000 a year.

2. Nurse

While many nurses are working on the front lines, you may find that your company provides a work from home option. That’s because the telehealth field is booming. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, this field will grow all the way through 2029.

That means you can provide health care services remotely. Just power up your computer or mobile phone and you can work with patients from the comfort of your own home.

LinkedIn data says the average nurse makes around $70,000 a year.

3. Product manager

People in this position develop products and solutions. They create strategies and set out roadmaps for their team to follow. You may also analyze market conditions and stay in close contact with people from all company levels.

Sure, many project managers are hands-on leaders. But if you’ve got the skills to get stuff done from home, this could be a great job for you. Sounds like something you’d be interested in? Take a look at the annual salary. LinkedIn says product managers make around $103,000 a year.

4. Business development manager

This position is great for business-minded people who want to go out and expand their company’s sales goals. They create new plans, research new client sources and increase their company’s revenue.

Are you a skilled salesperson? Do you like maintaining business relationships with clients? If so, this is the job for you. LinkedIn members with this position reported an annual salary of around $75,000 a year.

5. Marketing director

If you’re less business-minded and more interested in the marketing side, check out this position. Marketing directors are masters of creating campaigns to spread the word about their company or products. They analyze marketing trends and research what’s going on in the world.

People with this position typically need a bachelor’s degree, along with multiple years of experience. LinkedIn says this job offers a base salary of around $85,000 a year.

6. Security consultant

Cybersecurity is critically important. It seems like we learn about a new data breach every day. That’s why security consultants are like the superheroes of the tech world.

Security consultants constantly analyze security threats and work to prevent them. They establish security policies and create contingency plans to stop a surprise cyberattack from hitting their company.

They will also meet with clients to chat about security protocols. Check out self-reported salaries on LinkedIn, and you’ll find most American security consultants make $85,000 a year.

7. Cloud architect

If you enjoy working with cutting-edge technology and solving customer problems, this is the job for you. People in this position develop, document, train and enable Cloud memory and storage solutions. They’re responsible for spearheading new technology and helping customers use this new tech.

Since so many companies use cloud computing software for their operations, a cloud architect is essential. They’re the ones who know all about operating systems, networking, programming languages, and cloud security.

People in this position can earn a ton of cash working from home. According to LinkedIn, cloud architects earn a base salary of $140,000 a year.

8. Medical director

This is one of the highest-paying work from home jobs you can find. People in this position oversee the entire operations side of a healthcare organization. They create protocols and guidelines, oversee quality assurance and also work closely with clinical staff.

Medical directors typically must have an MD or DO. They also need good communication skills since they act as liaisons to network facilities. It’s a lot of work to do from home, but the paycheck is well worth it.

According to LinkedIn, the average annual salary for a medical director is $204,000 a year.

9. Mobile app developer

Mobile apps are the next big frontier. Fortunes are rising and falling thanks to these apps, and as you can imagine, there’s a ton of cash to be made through these jobs.

Mobile application developers working as part of a remote team will develop new features and user interfaces. They’ll ensure that users have an optimal experience using the app. Plus, they search for bugs and performance problems.

They write clean, readable and organized code, collaborate with designers, and work closely with back-end developers to make their mobile app projects the best they can be.

LinkedIn members with this position reported an annual salary of around $85,000 a year.

10. Privacy officer

Take a gander at the news and you’ll probably find some stories involving privacy concerns. We’ve seen a lot of discourse about the five Big Tech companies — Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft — flexing their power. People want to protect their privacy, which is why privacy officers are so highly sought after.

A privacy officer is responsible for maintaining effective consumer privacy programs. Basically, they need to make sure their company complies with consumer privacy laws and regulations.

People in this position lead privacy risk and compliance initiatives. They also develop testing processes, monitor risks and work with all organization levels to understand and comply with privacy laws.

LinkedIn says this job offers a base salary of around $100,000 a year.

