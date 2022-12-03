Tech problems can be pretty complex, which makes them hard to describe over the phone. A built-in Windows tool you may not know about helps both parties to find a solution more effectively. Steps Recorder boosts long-distance understanding.

Next time you call tech support or help a friend with tech issues, use this trick. You might impress the technician on the other side of the line. Then perhaps they won’t brand you with one of many insider tech insults. Tap or click here to learn the language IT folks use when you aren’t around.

In this guide, we’ll explain how this native feature works and how it can make your life easier. You’ll be able to record the steps you took before encountering a tech issue. By reproducing how you got there, your technician can help you find a solution more quickly.

Steps Recorder comes with all Windows computers

This handy solution is free, simple and easy to use. Even better, Step Recorder is native to your computer, so you don’t have to download anything to your PC.

Essentially, this tool takes screenshots to which you can add comments. For instance, you can take a screenshot of a program that isn’t working and type a caption like, “My computer froze when I hit the start button here.”

Just like that, you’re giving the other person a crystal clear image of how the tech issue came about. This is useful for two reasons:

When getting help from an IT professional, you can record your screen to show how the problem occurred.

When you’re helping someone fix a tech problem, you can show them the steps they need to take to correct the problem.

Unlike most screen recorders, Steps Recorder is specifically designed to solve troubleshooting issues. It records your actions but not your voice, so you’ll have to add captions to provide clarity.

Pros and cons to keep in mind Before we explain how it works, here’s a quick overview. Like most any program, it has advantages and disadvantages. Let’s say you have a tech issue you need help with. Here’s all you need to know: ✔️ Steps Recorder helps you record detailed steps you took on your computer. ❌ It can’t record videos, audio, gameplay or GIFs. ✔️ It takes screenshots of whatever you’re doing. You can then turn your steps into a slideshow. ❌ You can’t edit your recordings when you’re done. ✔️ Have a dual monitor system? It can record both displays. 📹 Want to record just one screen? Follow these steps. ❌ Steps Recorder only saves your slideshow recordings as ZIP files. Now that you know the ins and outs let’s dive into the action.

How to use Steps Recorder

Type Windows Steps Recorder into your search bar. Selecting Open when the app pops up.

If you’re still using Windows 7, you can use this program — but it’s under a different name: Problems Step Recorder. However, we don’t recommend sticking with Windows 7 since it doesn’t get patch updates. Tap or click here for more cybersecurity tips for your PC.

After you turn it on, a pop-up window gives you three options: Start Record, Stop Record and Add comment.

Hit Start Record to begin your recording. Retrace your steps to show someone where your tech issues started.

Select Add Comment if there’s anything you need to explain.

When you’re done, select Stop Record.

Lastly, review the slideshow to make sure it shows each and every step of the way. When you’re done, select Save.

Name the ZIP file, pick a file location and select Save again.

Just like that, you have a file you can send to an IT troubleshooter. It’s also incredibly useful for family tech gurus who spend too much time solving tech issues.

Tell your loved ones about this program by sharing this tip. Tell them to start recording their steps from now on. Once you tell them it will save both of you time, they’ll begin to use Steps Recorder — and troubleshooting will be easier for both people. That’s what we call a win-win!

Sometimes, though, a problem is too complex to solve with Steps Recorder

