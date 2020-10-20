When you think of a home security system, you often automatically think of images of bandits and creepy burglars dressed all in black lurking on the perimeter of your house attempting to find a way in. You think of the loud “intruder alert” and that very important four-digit safe code pin that you often see being dramatized in the movies.

While Hollywood has done its best in portraying burglars and security systems, it neglects to show the other major perks and how a home security system is more than just protection from the modern-day burglars. You’ve probably heard Kim talk about her sponsor, SimpliSafe. Not only does Kim use SimpliSafe but so do many of her staffers.

Make the decision to protect your home and get SimpliSafe, the home security system that Kim uses and recommends, and receive free shipping, free returns and a 60-day money-back guaranteed.

You might know the obvious reasons why Kim uses and recommends SimpliSafe, but did you know about all the hidden perks of having a home security system?

1. Protection from invisible threats

Sometimes the threat to your home is not a suspecting burglar but an unseen and invisible gas. Carbon monoxide, also known as the invisible killer, is a colorless and odorless gas that causes thousands of people to visit the emergency room and hundreds of people to die each year as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Unfortunately, symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning often go unnoticed and could occur at night while the entire family is sleeping.

The importance of having a carbon monoxide sensor is at an all-time high and is often an option in most home security systems. If the sensor detects high levels of carbon monoxide, an alarm will go off allowing you and your family the much-needed time to get out of the home before it’s too late.

2. Keep tabs on your family members and your pets

Access your home camera right on your mobile device anytime, anywhere. With SimpliSafe you get a push or text alert when your system detects activity.

Know exactly what time your kids returned home from school and monitor what the dog is doing while you are away with SimpliCam in HD. Check-in on the hired home contractors or even get alerted when the liquor cabinet is raided.

In the event you need to let a family member, friend or contractor in and can’t get time off work to meet them; all you have to do is disarm your system from your mobile device to let them in with just a couple of clicks. Convenience and protection all at your fingertips.

3. Catch leaking pipes before they become expensive problems

Each year thousands of homes are affected by water damage and freezing pipes causing many homeowners an arm and a leg in repairs. Most major water damages started out as a small leak that could have been prevented if only the homeowners knew there was even a leak to worry about.

Leaks and frozen pipes can burst to cause dangerous mold to grow and even flooding inside your house, damaging not only your home but your furniture and valuables. Detect leaks and prevent freezing pipes with a home security system like SimpliSafe that alerts you when a leak is detected or when your home is in danger of dropping to below freezing temperatures.

4. Peace of mind to focus on what matters most

Not having to worry about intruders, invisible carbon monoxide gas, leaking or frozen pipes and even not having to wonder if your kids got home safely from school can free up much-needed headspace.

The time you use to spend worrying about your home can now be used to focus on what matters most. You can focus on your hobbies, your career or just enjoying an evening out with friends knowing that your home and family are secured.

Make the decision to protect your home and get SimpliSafe, the home security system that Kim uses and recommends, and receive free shipping, free returns, and a 60-day money-back guaranteed.