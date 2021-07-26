Did you know the average American spends more than 24 hours each week online? That is a huge chunk of time.

If you’re one of the many people who have multiple devices regularly accessing the internet, you probably know you need a secure connection to protect sensitive data. The best way to do this is with a virtual private network or VPN.

But VPNs aren’t just important for protecting your home IP address. Here’s why Kim won’t ever leave home without ExpressVPN.

No more sketchy public Wi-Fi hotspots

Using public Wi-Fi hotspots is a risky decision no matter where you go and the potential consequences can be devastating. It doesn’t make a difference if you are staying at a 5-star luxury hotel or having lunch at your neighborhood retro diner, you’re risking being victimized by cyberattackers.

By setting up a fake Wi-Fi access point or even just sitting nearby, cybercriminals can intercept your connection and access your most important credentials and private data. You can feel secure logging into your banking websites and everything else with ExpressVPN. Your data stays private and secure.

Keep data private on all of your devices

An ExpressVPN subscription comes with easy to install apps for all of your devices. You can protect your PC, Mac, iPhone, Android and more.

You can install the app on an unlimited number of devices and have up to five devices simultaneously connected at one time on one account. That means you can protect your whole family when you’re on the go.

It’s quick and easy to switch between devices. Simply disconnect one device to connect another.

Unrestricted access to all of your favorite content

After a long day of sightseeing, sometimes all you want to do is head back to your hotel room, pull up YouTube on your laptop and watch the latest video from your favorite YouTube cooking channel. You type in your favorite YouTuber’s URL only to get a cryptic error in another language and that’s when you discover that your favorite YouTuber’s channel is blocked in some countries.

Watch what you want without any restrictions. With ExpressVPN you can gain unrestrictive access to censored sites and services allowing you to easily post, share and view all your favorite videos at fast speeds with no throttling.

Did you also know that in some countries with internet censorship popular messenger apps such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp? Did you plan to post a status update to share with family and friends but can’t seem to connect to Facebook online? With ExpressVPN, you can connect with loved ones and stream all your videos whenever you want.

From traveling across the globe to just going down the street to your favorite coffee shop, your private data is secured and protected with ExpressVPN.

Get the only VPN service that Kim uses on all your digital devices today: ExpressVPN. Get three months free when you sign up for one year at ExpressVPN.com/Kim.