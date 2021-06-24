It can be difficult to organize your belongings when you’ve got an inordinate amount of them. Perhaps you want to keep records for insurance purposes or categorize a massive collection.

Whatever the case may be, you should look into getting a home inventory app if you’re looking to get organized. And we’ve got some excellent choices that can help you in no time.

Whether you want information that’s easy to access via an app or a barcode scanner to ensure your continued use, these options are your best bet when it comes to preserving your gobs of stuff on iOS, Android, Mac and PC.

1. Home inventory app with checklist and tracking

While you can pay for premium options with Sortly, the free version comes with everything you need for basic inventory. It comes packing space for up to 200 items, and for a recurring fee, you can store unlimited items and automatically sync them with Evernote.

It comes with various built-in checklists so you can stay organized even if you have no idea where to start keeping track of things. Sortly’s sleek, modern interface is attractive and is easily the best-looking tool on this list.

You can get the free Sortly app for iOS and Android. Premieum rates begin at $4.99.

2. Best app to document stuff for insurance

This certainly isn’t the priciest option out there, but it is full-featured and comes with all the positives you’d expect from a higher-priced option. It features both desktop and app access and a selection of tools meant to help you when it comes to documenting products for insurance purposes, as well as the option to add notes, photos and barcode scans of each item on your list.

Home Inventory also helps ensure you’re using the correct kind of homeowner’s or renter’s insurance coverage in case of catastrophe. Of course, you’ll need to use this suite on your Mac, but it’s well worth bringing your laptop with you wherever you go. The app costs $9.99.

3. Best app for home inventory and estate planning

This paid option is a mid-range choice that will let you add items to rooms, collections, or the various properties you own. Like with the other apps, you can add multiple photos, videos, and other documents and the name, make, model and purchase date for each item.

BluePlum Home Inventory can be purchased from the Mac App Store for $19.99 and works well if you have assets that depreciate (or appreciate) in value for tax purposes.

4. Best no-frills inventory app

Suppose you need a no-frills solution to track your items, My Stuff’s perfect for just that. Its simple presentation to its ability to sort your items into rooms and collections offers flexibility that some other app options don’t — paid or otherwise. You can share the app with up to six family members, just in case getting organized becomes a family affair. You can get the My Stuff app for Apple devices for $3.99.

5. Best free inventory app with unlimited uploads

Encircle is a fantastic free option that lets you upload unlimited photos, notes, and other details about your own items. You can use it on your mobile device as well as your desktop. This makes it an easy choice for users who find themselves switching platforms often, and you don’t have to pay a dime to use it!

The Encircle app is available for free for both iOS and Android.

6. Best app for categorizing mementos

If you crave an appealing layout and flexibility across multiple devices, Memento Database has you covered. There are over 3,000 different templates you can use to get organized, and you can group things in categories in an aesthetically pleasing manner. There’s a wide variety of information and tags you can assign to each group, too, which should make things even simpler.

The Memento Database app is available for Android, Windows, Linux and Mac.

7. Best app for tracking stuff you buy

Aside from having a cute name, this iOS-exclusive app comes with a wide variety of useful tools to ensure you’ve got everything you need at your fingertips to inventory all of your belongings. Nest Egg includes a useful batch edit feature that lets you make changes to bulk amounts of items.

It includes places to put all of your additional information for purchases, such as when you can return them to the store and local backup on your phone to cut down on the inconvenience of syncing or paying for cloud hosting. Easy, right? You can get the Nest Egg – Inventory app for iOS for $4.99.