How to stay connected through group chats

Now more than ever our phones are our link to the outside world. Now that we’re spending more time at home, group chats are a perfect way to stay connected.

You’re probably even striking up conversations with old friends and family members you haven’t heard from in years.

We’ll show you how to set up group messages on your iPhone and some pro tips to make staying connected even easier!

How to send a group chat for iPhone

The iPhone Messages app supports three types of messages: iMessages, MMS and SMS. The app automatically selects the type of group message based on you and your recipients’ settings, network connection and carrier plan.

If you’re all iPhone users, iMessages it is. For groups that include Android smartphones, you’ll get MMS or SMS messages.

To send a group text, open Messages and tap the Create a new message icon. Tap the plus sign to add contacts or enter recipients’ names, type your message and hit Send.

Looking for an even more reliable wireless carrier to keep you connected during these important times? T-Mobile’s got your back. They offer exclusive plans for those 55 and over. Save 50% over leading competitors’ basic unlimited plans with T-Mobile’s Essentials Unlimited 55 plan. Get unlimited talk, text and data — with no annual service contract — on two lines for under $30 each with AutoPay, plus taxes and fees. Call 1-800-T-Mobile or visit T-mobile.com/55 to make the switch.

Not 55 or over? No problem they’ve got a plan for all customers. Tap or click here to learn more about T-Mobile’s Magenta Essential Plans.

Manage your messages

If you have several group chats, each with several members, you need to know how to manage all those notifications. Don’t worry, it’s simple.

1. Eliminate the noise by muting the conversation

It’s not always the right time to chat, and you want to come back to conversation later without all the pings distracting you. Here’s how:

Launch Messages.

Swipe left on the group conversation you want to mute.

Tap Hide Alerts.

2. Stop notifications all together

Don’t just mute notifications but turn them off for good. Use this feature if your group texts are too much to keep up with but you’re not ready to leave the conversation just yet. Keep in mind, these settings will apply to all your group messages.

Go into Settings > Notifications > Messages > Notification Grouping and select Off.

3. Take your conversation to the computer

It’s much easier to keep up with a fast-moving convo using a full size keyboard, and setting it up is simple.

Launch the Messages app on a Mac. Sign in using the same Apple ID connected to your iPhone.

Go to Preferences > iMessage .

> . Click the box for Enable Messages in iCloud. Now your iMessages, SMS and MMS messages will automatically sync.

Staying in touch is essential, and group texts are a fun way to do it. Just make sure you manage all those conversations the right way.

Stay connected on the network that covers more people and places than ever before. T-Mobile covers 327 million people — that’s 99% of Americans. Ready to make the switch? Call 1-800-T-Mobile today!

X

During congestion, Essentials customers may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >50GB/mo. Video typically streams at DVD quality (480p). Max 2 voice lines. Participating retail locations only. $10 SIM card, and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Without AutoPay $5 more/line. Essentials Unlimited 55: Monthly Regulatory Programs ($.60) & Telco Recovery Fee ($2.58) totaling $3.18 applies; taxes/fees approx. 10-33% of bill.