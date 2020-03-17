With all of us staying home because of the pandemic, it’s more important than ever that you secure your internet connection. Hackers, thieves and scammers are out in full force ready to steal your money. I’m sure you’ve heard me mention VPNs before on my show. Now’s the time to get on board.

A VPN is short for virtual private network. What this means is when you’re doing your banking online, some hacker can’t step in the middle and steal your account information and drain your accounts of your money. Using a VPN also stops your internet provider from tracking you and lets you unblock websites and bypass filters. It’s something you need on your computer, laptop, tablet and phone.

I know, you’re frugal like me. There are a lot of free things in tech. Most of the time, there are huge gotchas that go along with free tech, so you have to know that you shouldn’t ever want to use a free VPN.

Here’s the dirty secret those other companies do not want you to know

Usually, a free VPN will sell your data and collect everything, and I mean everything, that you do when you’re using it. And a free VPN will slow your connection down while it’s collecting all your data. It’s free for a reason. You are paying with your data and boom, it starts. You start getting more spam, targeting ads and maybe more robocalls.

By the way, Google Play has free VPNs to download.

Some 35 million downloads later, news comes out that this company was tracking and selling data. And this was just last week. It happens too often so don’t take any chances with a free VPN. It’s just not worth it.

How VPNs work

Here’s a geeky definition. A virtual private network, or VPN, is a layer of protection between your devices and the internet. It hides your IP address and your location. It also encrypts your data after it leaves your device and travels to whatever website you’re visiting.

Most importantly, a VPN provides an important layer of security. Look at the picture below.

Whether it’s a computer, smartphone or tablet, it connects to the internet through an internet service provider. Those servers send you information and they pick up information about you, your IP address, your location, your device and more.

A VPN blocks the two-way exchange of information. The IP address and location data come from the VPN host’s server, so the servers on the other end learn nothing about you or your data.

Hackers, scammers and thieves won’t be able to get you, your data, your travels or your money.

Best VPN features

You want a VPN that doesn’t harvest and sell your information, one that works across several devices. Most of all, it has to be easy to use. I use ExpressVPN because it is all of this. Check out the list below.

Browse anonymously so your ISP isn’t tracking you.

Unblock websites and bypass filters so you go anywhere you want.

Hide your IP address so there are no targeted ads and trackers.

Unlimited streaming so you can watch and game to your heart’s content.

Works on Windows, Mac, Linux and Apple and Android phones, all of them.

Easy to set up and use, two clicks. That’s it.

Fast and doesn’t slow you down while keeping the hackers and thieves out.

24-hour chat help whenever you need it, but I don’t think you’ll need it because it’s so simple to use.

Using the best VPN

With ExpressVPN, you use the internet just like you normally do. Nothing changes for you. It’s the bad guys and gals who it changes for. You simply turn on the VPN and it does the work for you.

