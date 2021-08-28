Using free antivirus? Here’s what it could cost you

If you aren’t using an antivirus tool, you’re behind the curve. The internet is dangerous and laden with threats that are invisible to the naked eye. Luckily, AV software can spot the lurking viruses that want nothing more than to take over your computer. Tap or click here to find out why you need antivirus software.

If you’re looking for an antivirus tool, you may wonder whether you should pick a free or paid version. There are a few solutions that won’t cost you a dime, which can be pretty appealing. But, as with all things, you get what you pay for.

In fact, there are a few potential dangers that come with downloading free antivirus apps. They may or may not even offer protection. Over the years, some have been caught stealing information from users like you.

The wrong choice of provider could compromise your privacy

The whole purpose of an antivirus program is to sniff out any malware you come into contact with. It also works as your device’s personal bodyguard, fighting against Trojans, botnets, ransomware and other threats that want to slip in. This war is waged in the background so you aren’t disturbed while you’re working.

Free antivirus programs often offer a limited scope of features. Many companies try to win you over through free offerings. If you want more protection, you’ll have to pay.

Even worse, some free AV programs can compromise your security

Free software provider Avast came under fire last year for reportedly selling users’ web browsing data. A January 2020 investigation said Avast tracked users’ clicks and actions around the web — including Google Searches and trips through porn websites.

Avast then repackaged and sold the data through Jumpshot, a subsidiary that shut down since the news broke.

Pay for actual protection with TotalAV

If you’re looking for an antivirus program that protects your data instead of exploiting it, we recommend our sponsor, TotalAV. It provides real-time protection that defends against all sorts of phishing attacks.

Plus, TotalAV checks installs and executable links for viruses whenever your device accesses them. It checks downloads and immediately blocks any threats it comes across. Take advantage of its security filters to ensure you’re protected against malware and deceptive phishing websites.

Right now, get an annual plan with TotalAV for only $19 at ProtectWithKim.com. That’s over 85% off the regular price, just for our readers and listeners!