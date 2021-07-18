Want a change of scenery? 10 cities that will pay you to move there

If you are feeling restless and dreaming about moving to an exciting new city, there’s a website you’ll want to hear about.

Makemymove.com will show all the cities around the country that will pay you to move if you are a digital worker. Since many non-essential workers became fully remote during the pandemic, your home location might not matter.

If you are a digital worker and ready for a change, open your imagination. Here are 10 cities that will pay you to move.

1. Tucson, Arizona – Up to $7,500

If you love the desert landscape, Tucson is a great place to live. Remote workers selected for the program will receive cash, benefits and moving assistance valued at over $7,500. The good news is you have a little time to plan for when the application system reopens this fall. Tap or click here to subscribe to more info about the process.

2. Morgantown, West Virginia – $20,000

With a population of about 137,000 people, make your move to the northeast U.S., where the cost of living is well below the national average. During your free time, try rock climbing or taking a walk through a forest trail.

To claim the $20,000 incentive, you have to be 18 or over, have an existing full-time remote job with a company not located in West Virginia and have a love for the outdoors. Tap or click here to claim the offer.

3. Augusta, Maine – $10,000

Or head further northeast to Augusta, Maine, where you could qualify for over $15,000 in incentives. There are more specific guidelines for this offer, including living in Maine for the tax year, graduating college after 2008 and other benefits for certain degrees, including STEM. Tap or click here to claim the offer (and we hope you like maple syrup).

4. The Shoals, Alabama – $10,000

See the historical communities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia. You’ll start your new life in this area with a $10,000 cash incentive. With a median home value of around $160,000, this could be a great place to make a fresh start. Tap or click here for eligibility and how to apply.

5. Baltimore, Maryland – $5,000

Seafood anyone? Grab yourself a crab cake in this legendary city when you relocate. You’ll receive $5,000 towards a purchase of a new home. This is one of the few big cities on the list, so check this out if you love urban life. Tap or click here for additional details.

6. Juneau, Alaska – $3,000

Head north to beautiful Juneau, Alaska, with a population of 31,000 people and an average high temperature of 65 degrees. If you qualify, you’ll receive $1,000 per year, with total incentives of $3,000. Tap or click here to apply, then bring a net to catch all the salmon you can eat.

7. Honolulu, Hawaii – $2,500

If a tropical destination is more to your liking, remote workers in Honolulu get deep travel discounts, free co-working space and other perks. Plus, the deal only requires a 30-day stay. Who’s to say you’ll even want to come back to the continental U.S.? Tap or click here to claim the offer in paradise.

8. Britt, Iowa – Free land!

Similar to the expansion of the West, Britt, Iowa has the best offer on this list. Receive a free piece of land to build on when you become a digital nomad in this city, with a total incentive value of $10,000. This is small-town living with a population of only 1,900 people and home to the annual National Hobo Convention. Tap or click here to start your move to the Midwest.

9. Chile – Up to $35,000

Ready for a big change of scenery? Chile is the Latin American home to a diverse community of entrepreneurs, and they’re always looking for more. With equity-free money and perks, training, networking and other benefits, Chile could be what you’re looking for with incentives up to $35,000. Tap or click here to learn more.

10. Ireland – Up to $208,000

Ireland has a similar program called New Frontiers for early-stage entrepreneurs with big business ideas. If you think you have the next big idea and don’t mind taking a trip across the Atlantic, check out what Ireland has to offer. Tap or click here for everything you need to know about New Frontiers.

If none of the opportunities on this list are for you, tap or click here to find out more about the offers at MakeMyMove.

