When was the last time you checked your basement, attic or storage unit? Some of the stuff collecting dust in there could be worth big bucks. Here are some big-ticket items that recently sold online.

There are many ways to make money from home, especially with the boom in remote work that started during the onset of the pandemic. Here are the jobs you should keep an eye on.

Remote or bust

While many businesses have been calling workers back to the office for some time, others are embracing fully remote or hybrid work options. According to a study by Upwork, 39% of the U.S. workforce (60 million Americans) performed freelance work last year.

If you’re tired of commuting or office politics and want to get into remote work, we have some information to help you get started. The same goes for anyone you know who’s looking for a job.

FlexJobs analyzed over 58,000 companies across 50 career categories and their job posting histories between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. Here are the results.

Freelance careers on the rise

Here are the top five job categories that saw significant growth in 2022 and are strong freelancing prospects for this year:

Communications

Bookkeeping

Graphic design

Accounting and finance

Marketing

Each category grew by at least 28%, with communications (71%) and bookkeeping (66%) taking the top spots.

Freelance careers in decline

The following five freelance job categories slowed down in 2022:

Education and training

Customer service

Medical and health

HR and recruiting

Project management

Education and training tumbled by 26%, customer service dropped by 21% and medical and health declined by 20%.

RELATED: 20 side hustles anyone can do to make money

Companies offering the most remote freelance jobs

These companies posted the most remote freelance opportunities on FlexJobs in 2022:

Kforce

LHH – Lee Hecht Harrison

BELAY

Kelly

TELUS International

Aston Carter

Beacon Hill Staffing Group

Akraya

Solomon Page

Amplify Education

Most popular remote job titles

Here are the most popular remote freelance job titles companies hired for in 2022.

BONUS: Here are 10 more companies offering work-from-home (WFH) jobs right now

Keep reading

How to make money by starting an online resell business

How likely is your job to be replaced by AI?