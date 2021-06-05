5 ways to speed up your PC in under 60 seconds

We all remember the days of dial-up, and we are very grateful they are behind us. Remember making a sandwich while you waited for the internet to boot up? Nobody has time for a slow computer.

So when your PC starts to run like you’re walking through sand, fixing it is the priority. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of ways to nip a slow computer in the bud, so where do you start?

If you aren't a tech whiz, you'll want to start out with the easy ones first. Here are five ways to speed up your PC in under 60 seconds.

1. Restart your computer

The easiest choice in the book. If your computer is giving you a long run for your money, turn it off and restart it. Why does it work? Shutting down your computer clears your RAM out and shuts down all the extra programs and processes running in the background.

It can be a pretty handy quick fix.

2. Switch out of power saver mode

Windows 10 comes with a default setting to save you power so your computer doesn’t die. The downside is it slows down the performance of your computer. So when you’re plugged in, you should switch out of power saver mode. By staying in low power mode, you are slowing down your computer’s operating speed. It’s easy enough to change:

Open Control Panel .

. Choose Hardware and Sound .

. Select Power Options .

. Click the down arrow next to Show additional plans .

. Choose High performance.

3. Disable startup applications

We have a bad habit of just clicking yes to notifications to move past them. Some of those notifications make programs start up automatically. The problem with those automatic start-up programs is that they slow your computer down from the minute you turn it on.

If you aren’t using them at all, shut them down. Minimizing how many programs start running when you turn your computer on will make it run more efficiently:

Type Task Manager into the Windows search box.

into the Windows search box. Choose the Startup tab.

tab. You’ll see all the programs that automatically start when you turn your computer on.

Right-click on the programs you don’t need and choose Disable.

4. Disable shadows, animations and visual effects

Windows has some serious special effects on new computers, and they certainly put on a good show. Unfortunately, that good show costs your PC speed in the long run. This is especially true if you don’t have a newer model. If you want your computer to run as fast as possible, you’ll want to disable all shadows, animations and visual effects.

Type sysdm.cpl into the Windows search box and press enter.

In the System Properties dialog box, choose the Advanced tab.

tab. Choose Settings in the Performance section.

in the Performance section. In the Performance Options dialog box, you’ll see all the animations and special effects.

Turn off the ones you feel are unnecessary or all of them.

If you are unsure which to choose, select Adjust for best performance at the top of the screen.

at the top of the screen. Tap OK.

5. Turn on automated updates and maintenance

Windows is always doing something behind the scenes. Whether that is updating applications or testing your system, many things are going on in the background that you aren’t aware of. For optimal performance, you’ll want to turn them off.

A word of caution, however. If you choose to turn automatic updates and maintenance off, you’ll need to update everything manually. If you forget, you leave your computer open to attacks from hackers.

Open the Control Panel .

. Choose System and Security .

. Find Security and Maintenance .

. Head to Automatic Maintenance .

. Choose Change maintenance settings .

. Select the option that works best for you.

Need help? Dell is here for you

When you run a business, finding the right tech is key. You don’t want to waste money on tools that won’t get the job done. This PC works great for what we do, but your business is different. What you need might be different, too.

Don’t just guess and hope it all works out. The pros at Dell Small Business can help. Chat, call or email an advisor and get free, helpful advice to help you find the right solutions. That’s right, it really is free. You don’t have to buy a thing. You can just get smart, reliable help to choose the right tools for your company.

Ready to get started? Call a Dell Technologies Advisor to help you find the right tech for your business needs at 877-ASK-DELL or at Dell.com.