10 surprising smart home devices you didn’t know about

For a long time, smart homes were more trendy than commonplace. Now, technology is taking over the home, making our lives easier than ever before.

You probably know about smart switches, lights and music players. Actually, there are a ton of other devices you may not have imagined could be digitized. For example, smart forks and frying pans can make your dinner routine a breeze.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out these high-tech home gadgets.

1. The automatic doggy door

The $3,000 Chamberlain myQ Pet Portal is a high-tech door for your dog. Fully automated and Wi-Fi connected, this portal lets you or your dog control their access to the backyard. It offers twin 1080p cameras, plus safety sensors, microphones and speakers.

It even includes an encrypted Bluetooth Low Energy beacon for your dog to wear. Basically, it lets you watch over your pet and talk to them — all from miles away. This is a must-have for anyone with a furry friend who loves to flee, although you can’t get it yet, so you’ll have to pre-order.

2. Track your baby’s sleep with a smart diaper

If your baby constantly wakes you up in the middle of the night, you’ve got to try this smart sleep sensor. Attach the Lumi Smart Sleep System to your baby’s diapers while sleeping to understand their sleep habits. The app offers sleep training methods to help you get more effective results.

You’ll even get pediatric advice on your child’s development. Overall, this Bluetooth-enabled sleep sensor helps you and your baby sleep through the night.

3. Play music through the Atomi Shower Head

Playing music from your phone while you shower is awkward. If the noise is too low, you’ll have to slap a wet hand over the volume, and who wants to do that? Even if you set a speaker up on the bathroom counter, the sound is muffled by the curtains and rushing water.

This showerhead offers the perfect solution. With a Bluetooth speaker and rechargeable batteries, this gadget lets you play music or chat with friends while you scrub off the day’s dirt. That’s right — if you ever wanted to chat about your day while you’re in the shower, this smart device comes with a microphone so you can answer phone calls.

4. Make the house smell amazing

We all want our house to smell good, but candles and incense sticks are fire hazards. That’s why aromatherapy diffusers are a popular alternative. Not only do they infuse the air with sweet scents, but they’re nonflammable.

With Wi-Fi intelligence, the Atomi Smart Light-Up Aromatherapy Diffuser turns on at the sound of your voice. As quiet as a whisper, this device creates a colorful ambiance to calm your eyes as well as your nose.

5. Program your porcelain throne

It may sound strange, but even toilets can be smart. The Kohler Intelligent Toilet comes with a heated seat, along with an auto lid, dual flush and bidet capabilities. It even has a night light, so you don’t stumble around in the dark.

No longer do you have to worry about toilet paper shortages. With sensor automation and a remote control option, this smart toilet makes nature’s call easier to answer than ever before.

6. MyQ Garage Door Opener

Do you have a roommate or partner who constantly forgets to close the garage? Fix this problem with the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener. This nifty gadget lets you open and close your garage door from anywhere.

Compatible with most garage door openers, MyQ is easy to use and effortless to set up. All you need to get going is the smart opener, Wi-Fi and your smartphone. You can even set a schedule for your garage door to close or for the lights to turn on.

7. Talk to your mirror

We’ve all heard of the famous phrase, “Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?” If you ever say it to your own mirror, now you might get an answer. The Smart Beauty Mirror comes with a ton of high-tech features, from playing music to analyzing your skin.

That’s right — the skin analysis feature monitors the changes in your skin over time, tracking your products and procedures to see if you’re on the right track. Basically, this high-tech beauty helper makes sure you’re heading towards your beauty goals. Plus, it pairs with Alexa, Spotify, YouTube and more to play music while you freshen up.

8. Automate your green thumb

If you love gardening but don’t have the time to nurture your plants, you’ll love the Indoor Hydroponic Garden. It automatically turns lights on and off so you don’t have to monitor your plants all the time.

This six-pod harvest garden is easy to use, with a sleek tailored shape that can fit into any kitchen. Even if you have a black thumb, this gadget takes the guesswork out of gardening. The handy control panel tells you when to add water or plant food.

9. Smart ceiling fan

You’ve probably heard of smart lights, switches and TVs. Now, you can automate your airflow, too.

The Modern Forms Smart Ceiling Fan pairs with the smart home tech you know and love. With a free app download and Bluetooth wall control, this fan is up to 70% more efficient than traditional fans.

Here’s one part of your home you may not have known you could infuse with smart tech: the medicine cabinet.

10. Keep a close eye on your medication with a motion sensor camera

If the idea of watching your medicine cabinet made you raise an eyebrow, you’ve got to hear this story. If you’re a longtime fan of the Kim Komando Show, you know that Kim’s Mom lives with her in a separate guest house. A few years ago, construction workers were fixing up the place, and one of the workers needed to use the restroom.

When Kim’s Mom checked on her medicine cabinet a few hours later, yep, someone had taken some of her medication.

To make sure this never happened again, Kim set up a sensor over the cabinet. This is a helpful tip for anyone who has older family members since we’re talking about life-saving medicine.

