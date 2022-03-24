 Side gig: How to get paid for online jury duty

We could all use extra cash from time to time to pay for stuff like family vacations or a tank of gas. Fortunately, there are plenty of side gigs, from Uber to Instacart to taking surveys online. Tap or click here for 15 new ways to make extra cash.

The best side hustles allow you to earn a fair amount of money for a limited amount of time and, ideally, can be done from the comfort of home. A new option has emerged that allows you to get paid for something a little surprising: jury duty.

You read that right. There’s an online company that will compensate you for jury duty. These aren’t actual trials, of course, but rather mock ones. Interested? Here’s how to get paid for online jury duty.

The Company

OnlineVerdict is a mock-trial website that runs online cases to predict how jurors may or may not vote based on different demographics and factors.

According to the site, “OnlineVerdict conducts online and live focus groups or mock-trials to provide feedback to attorneys.” Cases vary and take anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour to review.

RELATED: Interesting ways to make money from home in 2022

The review process is simple, look at the facts, review the information, and make a ruling. There are no right and wrong answers, and no matter what you pick, you’ll still be paid for your time.

How do I sign up and get paid?

Signing up is an easy process. Head to the website and fill out a form that identifies different traits and demographics that will be considered when picking a mock jury. This information is how you’ll be selected for a case, so be honest.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be emailed when a case is available for you. Online reviews say that there aren’t a lot of cases to go around, so you shouldn’t expect more than a couple per month. Cases pay on average $1 per minute for your time, so between $20 and $60 per case.

Unfortunately, they don’t pay by direct deposit or PayPal like many other side gigs. Instead, a check will be mailed to your address on file once a month. Since there is no minimum for a check to be cut, you’ll get one every month you perform on a jury.

Are there other options?

There are other mock jury websites like Online Verdict that are worth checking out:

What are the requirements?

OnlineVerdict offers a way to make reasonable cash for your time. So can everyone join? The good news is the requirements are minimal:

Must be 18.

Must live in the U.S.

You can’t be an attorney or paralegal.

Note: You could be waiting a while before you get a case, as it’s based on specific demographics that fit what the company is looking for.

You may also like: 7 apps that pay for your opinions and time