5 ways to improve your LinkedIn profile

If you’re trying to find a job on LinkedIn, you’ve got some stiff competition. According to Writer’s Block live, around 40 million people look for jobs every week on the site. That means you should do everything you can to stand out from the crowd.

Of course, there’s the typical advice, like add a profile photo, write a description and avoid typos at all costs. You may even want an editor to look over your words to make sure it’s written professionally. Don’t have the money to hire someone to look over your page? Just tap or click here for five sites that check your grammar.

But when you’re dealing with such enormous competition, you need more than barebones advice; you need the pro tricks to make yourself stand out. Here are a few surefire strategies you can use to quickly improve your profile.

1. Make sure your profile is public

If you prioritize your privacy, you may have set your LinkedIn profile to private. However, if you’re looking to expand your connections, setting your LinkedIn accounts to private is kind of like shooting yourself in the foot.

That’s why we recommend making your LinkedIn profile public. It’s the first step to establishing a strong online presence. You want people to know what you’re capable of.

If you’re still worried about your privacy, we understand. Even the safest platform can be dangerous if users make bad decisions. That’s why we put together a list of the biggest mistakes people make on their social media accounts. Avoid them and you should be good. Tap or click here for six privacy and security mistakes you’re making on social media.

2. Customize your URL

You may not have known this, but you can make yourself easier to find by customizing your public profile URL. First, just head to your LinkedIn profile. Then, click Edit public profile & URL on the right side.

This takes you to the Public profile settings page, which looks like this:

There, you can just type in the URL you want. As you can see in my case, I just used my first and last name.

This is a handy way to make sure you stand out. It also makes it much easier for other people to find your resume. Think of it this way: The easier it is for a potential employer to find you, the closer to are to your dream job.

3. Fill out every section

Every section in your profile is an opportunity for you to fluff your feathers and show off your skills. A LinkedIn profile isn’t the place to be humble or mysterious. The point of it is to paint yourself as a highly qualified candidate any company would be lucky to have.

Be honest and thorough. Dig through your memories to conjure up anecdotal stories in which you put your skills to good use. Mention your certifications and areas of expertise.

A sparse LinkedIn profile is a missed opportunity. A thorough profile is a colorful way to demonstrate your unique abilities. You can almost think of it as an online resume: It’s a way to leave a great first impression, so make sure you impress!

4. Rewrite your headline and intro section

Many folks write out a robotic headline and intro section, listing out their qualifications in a blunt manner. While this can quickly make your skills clear, it comes at a cost. It can make you seem like a walking, talking resume.

That’s why we recommend a more natural approach. Passion is the heart of some of the best summaries. Instead of immediately honing in on your skills, describe what makes you tick.

Try to give an idea of your personality. Passion is a pretty big way to leave a bold impression. Try to give potential employers an idea of who you are outside of work.

You want to help them understand who you are as a person. This makes it easier for them to imagine how you will fit into the workplace. After all, everyone wants a coworker who’s easy to work with — so try to put your best foot forward.

5. Update your profile pic and background

Take a gander at your page and look at the imagery you’re presenting. For instance, how old is your profile picture? If you first snapped it a few years ago, it’s probably time for an upgrade.

Think of it this way: You want to give employers an accurate impression of who you are. If the person who walks into the interview room is completely different from the person they saw on LinkedIn, they may be taken off guard. You want to impress your interviewer, not startle them.

Another good trick is to update your background. Although a fun image of your favorite show or artwork may be fun on Twitter or Instagram, it doesn’t fit on LinkedIn. We recommend using a background idea that reflects your professional life.

Maybe use a photo of your workspace or a picture of the daily tools you use. For example, an artist could use a photo of their paintbrushes. You could also use an image of a reward you’re proud of or a picture of yourself in a professional setting.

If you’re an employer, here’s how LinkedIn helps you

