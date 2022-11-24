Skip to Content
kim's gift ideas
Amazon
Amazon

Kim’s gift list: My favorite picks for every budget

By Kim Komando, Komando.com
November 23, 2022

If you can’t come up with Christmas gift ideas, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up some of the web’s most unique and versatile goodies. With this list of Christmas gift ideas, you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list.

Maybe there’s a particular person you’re nervous about buying a present for. Either they’re hard to please or don’t seem to need anything. Luckily, we found a few crowdpleasers that anyone would like. Tap or click here for 15 Christmas gifts you can buy for the person who has everything.

If you struggle to come up with gift ideas, this holiday shopping guide will be a lifesaver.

Best gift for the nerd, geek, gadgeteer

You know we have to start this list with a shout-out to tech lovers. Flic 2 smart buttons can make your loved ones’ lives more productive.

All your gift recipient has to do is mount these gadgets conveniently throughout their home. Then, set Alexa routines to make their daily tasks seamless. Just like that, they can set lights to flick on at certain times, play music and much more.

Flic 2 Smart Buttons

Flic 2 Smart Buttons

Buy Now
$79.99 on Amazon.com

Perfect for the person who plays games on their phone

Let’s be honest. No one can resist a fun game of Candy Crush. Give your friend who loves mobile gaming this gift. They’ll love it!

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone

Buy Now
$74.99 on Amazon.com

RELATED: 15 top mobile games for Android and Apple devices

High-tech binoculars are creative Christmas gift ideas

I bet you’ve never seen military-grade binoculars on a Christmas gift list. Now you have!

Wow your family members when you’re all huddled around the Christmas tree. They’re sure to be surprised when they open this gift and see what it is and how it works.

20x50 High Power Binoculars, Large Eyepiece with Smartphone Adapter

20x50 High Power Binoculars, Large Eyepiece with Smartphone Adapter

Buy Now
$45.99 on Amazon.com

Warmies make great Christmas gifts for anyone and everyone

These cozy and plush toys do more than look cute. They also keep you warm. Scented like lavender, they’re designed to be heated in the microwave, so you can cuddle with them throughout the night and fight the cold.

Cozy Plush Heatable Lavender Scented Stuffed Animal

Cozy Plush Heatable Lavender Scented Stuffed Animal

Buy Now
$24.85 on Amazon.com

Practical and useful: 2-in-1 garment and duffle bag

No Christmas gift guide would be complete without a convenient wearable like this versatile bag. Bring it to the gym, so you have a change of clothes. It also doubles as a duffle bag for your convenience.

Convertible Garment Bag with Shoulder Strap

Convertible Garment Bag with Shoulder Strap

Buy Now
$43.99 on Amazon.com

If you prefer something prettier, check out the next gift idea.

Durable and practical crossbody bags to hold a phone and credit cards

Functional and appealing, this vegan leather bag comes in 27 different designs. Whether your loved one likes birds, foxes, dragonflies or penguins, they will love the design you pick out for them. Plus, it’s useful.

Chala Crossbody Cell Phone Purse

Chala Crossbody Cell Phone Purse

Buy Now
$34.00 on Amazon.com

VR headsets make great gifts for gamers

Virtual reality games are still cutting-edge. They can be disorienting, which makes them fun to play in groups. You can watch the gamers you love playing these games and pretend they’re tightrope walking or even fighting zombies.

There are more than a few viral videos of people getting freaked out by how realistic VR games are. Using one of these headsets makes for a fun time.

Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

Buy Now
$399.99 on Amazon.com

For the golfer who lives, thinks, and breathes golf

I can’t write a list of the best Christmas gifts for anyone and everyone without throwing a bone at my fellow sports lovers.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor for Golf Indoor and Outdoor Use with GPS Satellite View

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor for Golf Indoor and Outdoor Use with GPS Satellite View

Buy Now
$349.98 on Amazon.com

Gamers will drool over a new Xbox

If you’re feeling generous, throw the gamer in your life a bone. Just get ready for grateful hugs and happy tears.

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X

Buy Now
$499.00 on Amazon.com

A super affordable robotic vacuum cleaner

We all need to clean now and then. Save your loved ones some time by buying them a robotic butler. (Sort of.)

eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum

eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum

Buy Now
$199.99 on Amazon.com

SPEAKING OF CLEANINGWhy it’s a good idea to wipe your smartphone at least once a year

These made my life SO much easier. I’m not going back!

I saw these at a posh restaurant in Provence, France and had to get them for my outdoor patio. These devices are perfect gifts for anyone who needs a light where there is no outlet.

Cordless Rechargeable Led Table Lamp (2-pack)

Cordless Rechargeable Led Table Lamp (2-pack)

Buy Now
$69.95 on Amazon.com

Glasses are great Christmas gift ideas for anyone with poor eyesight

They’re helpful and life-changing. I recommend Peepers reading glasses. They’re stylish readers that don’t look like you got them at the drugstore.

Peepers by PeeperSpecs Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses, Gray/Red, 49 + 0

Peepers by PeeperSpecs Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses, Gray/Red, 49 + 0

Buy Now
$20.30 on Amazon.com

The glasses above are just one design of many. Check out the Amazon store page to find your perfect pair.

Feeling generous? Get a smart TV

If you know someone with a pitifully tiny TV, show them the Christmas spirit. Bring out your inner Santa and give them something that will let them see every detail of their favorite TV show.

TCL 55" Class 6-Series 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart Google TV

TCL 55" Class 6-Series 4K Mini-LED QLED Smart Google TV

Buy Now
$599.99 on Amazon.com

Smart thermostats

These gadgets are pretty nifty. With this little guy, your friends can control their home’s temperature with their voices. No more fiddling with buttons.

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control , Black

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control , Black

Buy Now
$194.99 on Amazon.com

Smart light strip for under the kitchen cabinets

Ever needed something from the cabinets, but it was too dark to see? Yep, it’s a common problem. You can fix this issue for your loved ones by gifting this techy solution.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Light Strip

Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Light Strip

Buy Now
$69.49 on Amazon.com

Smart lightbulbs are great Christmas gift ideas

Easy on the wallet, simple to install and more energy efficient than regular bulbs, LED smart bulbs are too helpful to overlook.

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs

Buy Now
$16.99 on Amazon.com

Perfect gift for music lovers: A new soundbar

Everyone loves music. But no one loves poor sound quality. This gadget gives your friends’ favorite playlist a much-needed upgrade.

VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Premium Sound Bar

VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Premium Sound Bar

Buy Now
$349.99 on Amazon.com

Smart lock

Peace of mind is a great gift. Smart locks make sure you don’t leave your home unlocked. If you have a forgetful friend, give them one of these devices. Reassure them that a smart lock is easy to set up.

August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock

August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock

Buy Now
$169.99 on Amazon.com

Perfect for pot pie lovers

Nothing beats a tasty baked good during wintertime. Give someone on your gift list these small porcelain pies. They’re great for making both individual pies and chicken pot pies!

Porcelain Mini Pie Pan Set, 6.5 Inch and 12 oz (6-pack)

Porcelain Mini Pie Pan Set, 6.5 Inch and 12 oz (6-pack)

Buy Now
$31.99 on Amazon.com

Apple AirTags

Tell your friend with an iPhone to download the Find My app. Then, give them these four AirTags. Tell them they’ll never lose anything again. (Or if they do, they’ll easily track those items down.)

Apple AirTags

Apple AirTags

Buy Now
$79.99 on Amazon.com

RELATED: 10 clever new ways to use Apple AirTags

Make binging shows easy with the FireTV stick

This handy device will upgrade anyone’s movie night. We love it because it has built-in voice search and control. It makes movie night effortless.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K

Buy Now
$24.99 on Amazon.com

Best Christmas gift for smart home enthusiasts

Revolutionize your friend or family member’s home with a moving virtual assistant. The hefty price tag is worth it. It has:

  • A 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 resolution screen.
  • A raised screen that rests on the speakers.
  • Improved sound quality with two 1.0-inch tweeters and a 3.0-inch woofer.
  • A motorized base on top of the speakers that always points in the user’s direction.
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Buy Now
$169.99 on Amazon.com

It’s an intuitive assistant with tons of features.

For the laundry obsessed

Maybe you know someone like me who loves doing laundry. Before you judge us for being weird, grab one of these packs.

These liquid-free detergent sheets soften and reduce wrinkles while fighting odors, stains and dirt. They also work in hot, cold, hard or soft water. They don’t use harsh ingredients, which makes them good gifts for environmentally conscious people you know.

Sheets Laundry Club (50 sheets)

Sheets Laundry Club (50 sheets)

Buy Now
$27.99 on Amazon.com

Great gift for readers: Kindle Paperwhite

Anyone who reads or should read more needs this device. It comes with high-tech features like an adjustable warm light. This cuts down on harsh blue light, which can cause eye strain.

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

Buy Now
$94.99 on Amazon.com

RELATED: How to get free Kindle books

For the grillmaster

No one wants undercooked meat. It’s dangerous! Give the carnivores you love this meat thermometer with Bluetooth features that will help them sear the perfect steak.

Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth (165ft Wireless Range)

Smart Meat Thermometer with Bluetooth (165ft Wireless Range)

Buy Now
$79.96 on Amazon.com

For anyone who doesn’t need a desktop or laptop anymore

Sometimes, less is more. This Apple iPad is popular for good reason. It’s versatile and easy to use.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray

Buy Now
$269.99 on Amazon.com

Great gift for kids and seniors

Everyone needs a can opener. It doesn’t matter if you’re six or 60. Give a practical gift your loved ones will use whenever they’re craving soup, corn or any other delicious treat hidden in a can. All they have to do is press a button!

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener

Buy Now
$29.99 on Amazon.com

The best Echo Dot yet

Amazon Echos make life easier. You can turn on lights when your hands are full, play music in a flash and even hear the news. Tap or click here for the top 20 Alexa commands you’ll wish you knew before.

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock

Buy Now
$39.99 on Amazon.com

If he has a beard, he needs this

Give the manly man in your life the barbershop experience. Get him a bib apron so he won’t have to deal with falling fur as he shaves his beard. First seen on Shark Tank, the Beard King differs from most alternatives because it’s quick, easy, effective and clean.

Beard King Shaving Apron for Men

Beard King Shaving Apron for Men

Buy Now
$20.99 on Amazon.com

For anyone who loves the outdoors

In my opinion, these are the most incredible hiking poles ever. These two walking sticks have a good grip. Plus, they come in eight different colors!

Lightweight, Collapsible Hiking Poles for Backpacking Gear (2-pack)

Lightweight, Collapsible Hiking Poles for Backpacking Gear (2-pack)

Buy Now
$27.99 on Amazon.com

For cocktails and mocktails, you need the perfect ice

If you have any party people in your life, they’ll love this. Americans have loved ice since electric refrigerators became popular in the 1930s and 1940s. Before that, we had large, messy blocks of ice, the Smithsonian reports.

With this trendy gadget, you can get 26 pounds of ice in just one day. This self-cleaning ice machine has an ice scoop and a basket, so your recipient can start using it right out of the box.

Countertop Ice Maker

Countertop Ice Maker

Buy Now
$88.99 on Amazon.com

Massage gun to relieve stress

This electric muscle massager can improve blood circulation and relieve fatigue, soreness and stiffness. It has 10 speeds and 15 massage heads to meet the needs of different muscle groups. It’s easy to use without being loud. It works for up to five hours per charge!

Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Buy Now
$69.87 on Amazon.com

If you want a gift that I love…

I have one of these ceramic personal heaters under my desk. It keeps my gams warm during winter!

Plus, it has an adjustable thermostat to match the ideal temperature. It’s made by Amazon Basics, known for making affordable alternative devices that work as well as the originals.

While your gift recipient is warming their legs, you’re warming your heart with happiness as you think about how much money you saved!

Ceramic Personal Heater with Adjustable Thermostat

Ceramic Personal Heater with Adjustable Thermostat

Buy Now
$26.99 on Amazon.com

WANT MORE FROM AMAZON BASICS? Here are some Amazon-made cheaper versions of popular products.

These blankets are great Christmas gift ideas for anyone

Everyone needs a blanket. Shark Tank loved the Comfy original. This oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket fits like a dream. It’s one-size-fits-all, so you don’t have to worry about finding the right size!

THE COMFY Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket

THE COMFY Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket

Buy Now
$49.99 on Amazon.com

Great gift for chefs: Disposable air fryer paper liners

Air fryers are incredibly useful. They slash cooking time in half. But no one likes cleaning up after meals, no matter how short the preparation time is.

If you know someone with an air fryer, make their life easier. Get them one of these 100-piece air fryer paper packs. These liners reduce the mess; they’re oil-proof and water-proof.

Air Fryer Disposable Paper Liners

Air Fryer Disposable Paper Liners

Buy Now
$43.99 on Amazon.com

Practical productivity gift: Paper shredder

Here’s a gift for the hard worker in your life. Maybe they want to dispose of confidential office paperwork safely. They’ll need a paper shredder. Here’s our recommendation. It’s oil-free and convenient, with built-in jam protection and a thermally protected motor to prevent overheating.

Dahle PaperSAFE PS 100 Paper Shredder

Dahle PaperSAFE PS 100 Paper Shredder

Buy Now
$84.99 on Amazon.com

Impress pizza lovers

Everyone loves pizza, but not everyone wants takeout. Help your pizza-loving friends by gifting them high-quality pizza ovens. Now, they can make a fresh slice whenever they want!

Outdoor Portable Pizza Oven

Outdoor Portable Pizza Oven

Buy Now
$199.99 on Amazon.com

Help them keep track of sleep and steps

Fitbits are hugely popular. This advanced fitness and health tracker has many features, like stress management tools, sleep tracking, heart rate readers and even built-in GPS. Grab one for those who want to optimize their workout routine.

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker

Buy Now
$99.95 on Amazon.com

Help iPhone users improve their health

Apple Watches are customizable fitness trackers that work well with iPhones. You can use it to find your devices, send money with Apple Pay and even unlock your Mac automatically. This gift is a no-brainer if you know any Apple users who want to sleep better or exercise more.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8

Buy Now
$349.00 on Amazon.com

If you want to go above and beyond, send them a guide that helps them unlock their new gadget’s potential. Many Apple Watch users don’t understand the device’s full range of capabilities. Send them these 10 Apple Watch tricks most people don’t know about.

Useful tech gift: The Wyze Plug

You can use this device to make anything smart and controllable with your phone. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, which makes them immediately useful. Plus, there’s no hub required, so it’s an easy starting point for anyone who wants to turn their house into a smart home.

Wyze Smart Plug

Wyze Smart Plug

Buy Now
$14.98 on Amazon.com

Great for gamers: The Nintendo Switch

Released in 2017, this beloved gaming gadget is the top Nintendo console today. According to Cornell University, it’s the best-selling video game console ever. Customers across the globe couldn’t get enough of it.

Sales have slowed down, but not by much. If you have any young kids in your family, they’ll love this. Older gamers will also adore it. So help them explore more games than ever by gifting this console for Christmas. Your loved ones are sure to use it again and again.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con

Buy Now
$349.00 on Amazon.com
We may receive a commission when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Related Stories

cryptocurrency e-book hero

New eBook: ‘Cryptocurrency 101’

Don't want to lose your dough to crypto? Check out my new eBook, "Cryptocurrency 101." I walk you through buying, selling, mining and more!

Check it out