Streaming services are becoming more expensive, and ad-supported plans help to lower your monthly bills. Have you taken a look at Netflix’s new pricing? The newest tier shows ads while you stream and may be worth the savings. Here’s how to check your Netflix account, with instructions on changing your plan.

There are only so many hours in the day and an even smaller number when you’re free to relax and watch TV. With so much content, how do you know what’s good?

We’ve got you covered. Here are the 10 most popular TV shows and movies streaming on Netflix right now.

Here’s your binge schedule

Some of these shows recently premiered, while others have been around for a while.

Netflix considers each season of a series on its own, so you will sometimes see a show appear multiple times in the top 10, which did occur in this list:

“The Night Agent”: Season 1: There’s a mole in the White House and only one man can catch it. Did we mention that the mole is a Russian spy? “Love Is Blind”: Season 4: Contestants are separated into pods and get engaged to each other before meeting face-to-face. Weird, but “The Dating Game” did it first nearly 60 years ago. “Shadow and Bone”: Season 2: A young woman with extraordinary powers is the only hope to unite a world torn apart by war and dark forces. Perhaps we could use her help in our own world. “Waco: American Apocalypse”: This documentary series tells the story of the disastrous Waco siege in 1993 — a dark time in history. “You”: Season 4: Creepy stalker/serial killer … who people seem to be in love with. Weird, but OK. “Outer Banks”: Season 3: Two groups of teenagers search for buried treasure. The creators deliberately left cellphones out of the series. How will these kids survive?! “Shadow and Bone”: Season 1: This show made the top 10 list twice, so perhaps there’s something to a magical cartographer trying to save humanity. “The Glory”: Season 1: A victim of violent bullying in high school formulates a plan to take revenge on her tormentors nearly 20 years later. That’s indeed a cold dish she’s serving. “Who Were We Running From?”: Season 1: A mother and daughter are on the run, leaving a trail of bodies in their wake. With Tax Day approaching, we can’t help but wonder if they’re fleeing from the IRS. “Wednesday”: Season 1: Follow Wednesday Addams’ adventures in high school. The tropes are all here: bullies, jocks, the popular girl … and monsters.

The top flix on Netflix

The most popular streaming movies range from science fiction to horror to animated musical comedies. An eclectic mix for you to choose from!

“I See You”: A small-town detective investigates the disappearance of a little boy while also dealing with his unfaithful wife and their moody teenage son. There’s a lot to unpack here. “Dragged Across Concrete”: Two cops are suspended for police brutality. Desperate for money, they formulate a plan to rob a group of thieves who themselves are hitting a bank. “Luther: The Fallen Sun”: A continuation of the hit “Luther” TV series, this movie sees the disgraced detective break out of prison to hunt down a serial killer terrorizing London. Fans of Idris Elba won’t want to miss this one. “Riddick”: The third in the sci-fi film series, Riddick sees the titular character betrayed and abandoned on a desolate planet. The soldier-turned-fugitive must fight for survival against foes, both alien and human. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”: Think of this as “Minions 2.” Here we witness the start of Gru’s quest to become the world’s greatest supervillain. “The Chronicles of Riddick”: Vin Diesel makes another appearance as his iconic character Riddick, and it takes place five years after the first film’s events. While evading bounty hunters, the wanted criminal faces a force that plans to convert or kill all humans in the universe. “The Magician’s Elephant”: Based on an award-winning children’s novel, this animated film tells the tale of a boy who must free an elephant from captivity to find his long-lost sister. To do so, he must complete three seemingly impossible tasks. “Sing 2″: Theater director Buster Moon must convince rock star legend Clay Calloway to come out of retirement and help him put on his dream production. Need more convincing? The theater director is a koala voiced by Matthew McConaughey and the rock star is a lion played by Bono. This one’s for the whole family. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”: The sequel to “The Hunger Games” shows the aftermath of Katniss Everdeen’s victory in the games. While on a victory tour, she sees the seeds of rebellion against the powers that be. “Pitch Black”: You thought you’d seen enough of Riddick? Think again. The first of the film series involves a passenger ship carrying Riddick crashing on a planet inhabited by flesh-eating creatures. The good news is that they only come out in the dark news. The bad news is that a total eclipse is coming.

