It’s truly an exciting time for people who love streaming TV, and not just because of being at home more often. New streaming services are popping up all the time, which gives us a great selection of programming.

On the other hand, signing up for all of these services means a much bigger cost each month. That’s why it’s a good idea to look for deals that give you access to streaming services for free. For example, there’s a way to get a free year of Disney+. Tap or click here to find out how.

Now, NBC is getting in on the streaming game. Even better, you can get it for free right now!

Clever way to get Peacock Premium for free

NBCUniversal has a new streaming service called Peacock and you can get it absolutely free. The only catch is that it’s ad-supported. But for the low, low price of free, you can probably stand to watch a few ads, right?

There are two paid tiers to consider, including Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month. You’ll still have to deal with ads, but it will open access to additional TV episodes and live sports options. You know, when sports come back anyway. For $9.99 a month, you can go ad-free.

Now there is one clever way to get Peacock Premium for free, for a few months anyway. All you need to do is create your Peacock account using your Android device and you’ll get the premium tier for three months free. How cool is that!?

You can use any Android tablet, phone or Android smart TV to get this great deal. Peacock Premium normally costs $4.99 per month so you’ll save almost $15 with this deal. Three months is enough time for you to check the service out and decide if you want to continue to pay for it when the free period ends.

By the way, if you’re an Xfinity or Cox customer, you could be eligible to get Premium plan for free without an expiration date.

For everyone else, there’s also the option to pay annually. Peacock Premium costs $49.99 a year and ad-free Premium Plus is $99.99.

Now for the bad news. Not every streaming platform lets you add Peacock as of yet. If you have Roku or Amazon Fire Stick you’re out of luck. Both streaming platforms have not been able to come to a distribution agreement with NBCUniversal that would allow them to carry the Peacock app.

Sound familiar? It should. Both Roku and Amazon have yet to add HBO Max to their streaming platforms, too. And the clock is ticking for HBO fans. The HBO Go and Now apps are being discontinued on July 31, 2020. So if you have Amazon or Roku devices you need to binge those HBO shows fast before it’s too late. There’s no telling when or if HBO Max will find its way to your device.

What you get with Peacock Free and Peacock Premium

According to NBCUniversal, here’s what you’ll get with each version of Peacock:

Peacock Free – This free, ad-supported option will provide more than 7,500 hours of programming. It includes next-day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sport programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content, select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels such as “SNL Vault,” “Family Movie Night” and “Olympic Profiles.”

– This free, ad-supported option will provide more than 7,500 hours of programming. It includes next-day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sport programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content, select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels such as “SNL Vault,” “Family Movie Night” and “Olympic Profiles.” Peacock Premium – Bundled at no additional cost to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers, this ad-supported option will additionally include full season Peacock originals and tent-pole series, next-day access to current seasons of returning broadcast series, early access to late night talk shows and additional sports — such as Premier League — totaling more than 15,000 hours of content. Also available for $4.99 per month on all popular connected mobile and web devices for non-bundled customers.

– Bundled at no additional cost to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers, this ad-supported option will additionally include full season Peacock originals and tent-pole series, next-day access to current seasons of returning broadcast series, early access to late night talk shows and additional sports — such as Premier League — totaling more than 15,000 hours of content. Also available for $4.99 per month on all popular connected mobile and web devices for non-bundled customers. Peacock Premium Plus – Everything included in Premier, but without the ads.

What about content?

Here are some of the shows you’ll be able to watch on Peacock:

Law and Order

Law and Order: SVU

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

Yellowstone

Two and a Half Men

The George Lopez Show

30 Rock

Battlestar Galactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cheers

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

House

The Office

Parks and Recreation

Saturday Night Live

That’s a pretty solid content library. Not only will you be able to watch those classic shows, but you can look forward to some Peacock originals, too. They include a series produced by Tina Fey called “Girls5Eva,” a new comedy starring David Schwimmer called “Intelligence” and more.

It’s nice having free options like this in the world of streaming, and we can’t wait to give it a try. Find out more here.