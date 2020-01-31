Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is right around the corner. It’s set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. Even if you’re not a football fan, you’re probably going to watch because the big game has something for everyone.

Millions of people tune in every year to catch all the action on the gridiron, along with some seriously funny commercials. There’s even an ad premiering during the game featuring an electric Hummer. Tap or click here for a quick preview.

If you’ve recently cut cable, you may be asking yourself, “how am I going to watch the game?” No worries, we’ve got you covered.

Simple ways to stream the big game online

Family, friends, food and hilarious commercials can be enjoyed by everyone during the big game. Now all you need is a way to actually watch it.

It’ll be OK, there are ways to watch Super Bowl LIV online. Even better, you can watch it for free! Here’s how.

Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast on the Fox network, so if you have traditional cable or satellite you can tune-in to Fox and catch all the action. If you’re a streamer and subscribe to a service that offers live TV and local channels, like AT&T TV Now, FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV, you can watch it there on the Fox network.

But if you don’t subscribe to any of those, you can still watch the Super Bowl for free.

Go to FOXSports.com. It will be streaming free for computers and smart devices. Normally, you need to log in with your cable, satellite or streaming service credentials, but because the Super Bowl is such a huge event, Fox said it won’t require you to do that this time.

Bu the easiest way to watch is through the free Fox Sports app. It’s available for both Apple and Android devices and you can also download the app on the following streaming players:

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Xbox

AndroidTV

Samsung SmartTV

You will need to register and create a profile before you can begin watching, so it’s a good idea to do this ahead of time. Don’t wait until just before kickoff.

One glaring streaming player missing from the list is Roku. That’s because Roku and Fox are in the middle of a distribution fight and their agreement was set to expire Jan. 31. If they don’t come to a new agreement before Sunday, you won’t be able to stream the Super Bowl from Roku devices.

Roku sent an email to its customers this week giving them a heads-up. The email said, “On January 31, 2020, all standalone FOX channels will no longer be available on Roku streaming devices.”

It went on to name other services that you can still watch FOX channels through, and even suggested adding an antenna to your system so you can receive FOX over the air. If Roku is your streaming player of choice, you should have a backup plan in place before Sunday.

Fox will also stream the big game in 4K HDR through supported devices. This means if you want to watch in 4K through the Fox Sports app, you need a 4K HDR-compatible TV and a 4K capable streaming player.

Now that you know how to watch the big game, you can sit back, relax and enjoy it with family and friends.

