If we’re going to pay through the nose for streaming services, we better get the most out of them. Here’s a look at classics and new releases coming to the big platforms this month.

What’s streaming in June?

Netflix: “Groundhog Day,” “Terminator 2,” Dunkirk,” “Spider-Man” 1 through 3, “The Breakfast Club,” “Jarhead.”

Hulu: “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Idiocracy,” “One Hour Photo,” “Dune,” “Bewitched.”

HBO Max (the app is just called Max now, btw): “The Hurt Locker,” “Moonlight,” Dog Day Afternoon,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “Ready Player One,” “Dumb & Dumber,” “Grease,” “Police Academy” 1 through 5.

Prime Video: “Creed,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Hot Fuzz,” “Selma,” “Interstellar,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” Laverne and Shirley” seasons 1-4, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”

🥊 I’ve decided to stream all the Sylvester Stallone movies. Unfortunately, I’m off to a “Rocky” start.

