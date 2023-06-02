Skip to Content
movies and shows coming to streaming in June 2023
Grab the popcorn: Best movies streaming in June

By Kim Komando, Komando.com
June 2, 2023

If we’re going to pay through the nose for streaming services, we better get the most out of them. Here’s a look at classics and new releases coming to the big platforms this month.

What’s streaming in June?

Netflix: “Groundhog Day,” “Terminator 2,” Dunkirk,” “Spider-Man” 1 through 3, “The Breakfast Club,” “Jarhead.”

Hulu: “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Idiocracy,” “One Hour Photo,” “Dune,” “Bewitched.”

HBO Max (the app is just called Max now, btw): “The Hurt Locker,” “Moonlight,” Dog Day Afternoon,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “Ready Player One,” “Dumb & Dumber,” “Grease,” “Police Academy” 1 through 5.

Prime Video: “Creed,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Hot Fuzz,” “Selma,” “Interstellar,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” Laverne and Shirley” seasons 1-4, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”

These are just some of the highlights you can watch this month. Click here to see everything that will be streaming in June.

