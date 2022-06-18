Have you ever watched a reality show like “Survivor” and thought that you could do much better? It’s easy to play from your couch, but it’s different when you’re under severe pressure. Tap or click here to avoid scams about a new season of “Squid Game.”

But how do you think you’d do when the chance of death is real? That’s what the contestants of the Netflix smash hit “Squid Game” had to endure. In the Korean series, the 456 financially struggling players compete in deadly games for the chance to win $38 million.

Read on to find out how you can apply to be a contestant on a real-life version of the TV show. But don’t worry, you’ll never be in mortal danger.

Here’s the backstory

If you think the actors in “Squid Game” made all the wrong decisions, here’s your chance to prove your worth. In what Netflix calls the “largest cast in reality TV history,” the streaming service is scouting for 456 real players.

Like the fictional show, contestants play for a life-changing cash prize of $4.56 million. But for obvious reasons, you won’t be risking your life in pursuit of financial freedom. “The stakes are high, but in this game, the worst fate is going home empty-handed,” Netflix quips.

The sign-ups are open to English-speaking players globally. The U.S. and U.K. have their own sign-up pages, and there is a third page for the rest of the world.

What you can do about it

If you are a U.S. citizen, you must use the separate casting sign-up form. The registration to apply for “Squid Game: The Challenge” is relatively long, and there are specific requirements you must meet. Here are a few:

You are or will be at least 21-years-old at the time of applying.

You have the right to reside in the U.S. legally.

Must be available to participate in the program for up to four weeks.

After confirming eligibility, you must create a profile by uploading a one-minute video about yourself and why you want to be on “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

Early this month, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that the second season of “Squid Game” is in the works. There is no release date yet, but speculation points towards 2024.

Keep reading

Want to be a reality star? How to send a casting call to Netflix

X

Use this calculator to see how much time you’ve spent watching Netflix