Ah, the summer lull. Your shows are done, actors are striking and it’s too hot to spend much time outside. I’ve got your back. Below are the most popular streaming shows for the week of July 10.

I admit it …

I’ve only seen two of these top shows. Go through the list and try to guess which ones they are.

“The Witcher” (Netflix): Fantasy drama featuring a monster hunter and magic. “Stranger Things“ (Netflix): Sci-fi blast from the past set in the ’80s. Worth watching just for the music! But the storylines are good, too. “Good Omens“ (Prime Video): Six-episode British comedy adaptation of Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s classic fantasy novel. An angel and demon pair up to stop an impending Armageddon. “The Bear“ (Hulu): A hot-shot fine dining chef returns to his hometown to run a sandwich shop after a death in the family. “The Last of Us“ (Max): Post-apocalyptic drama based on a hit videogame. Warning: Be prepared to cry, even on episode one. “The Boys“ (Prime Video): What if superheroes used their powers for bad? A group of vigilantes fights back in this action drama. “Outlander“ (Starz/Netflix): Historical drama based on a novel series. A World War II military nurse is transported back in time and falls in love with a Scottish Highland warrior. “Wednesday“ (Netflix): Dark comedy meets mystery, starring Wednesday Addams. Think magic, werewolves and the hunt for a murderer. “Only Murders in the Building“ (Hulu): Comedy mystery starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. After a murder, the unlikely trio starts a true-crime podcast. “Spy x Family“ (Hulu): Anime series following a master spy who takes on his toughest challenge yet: Starting a family.

📺 Anything on your watchlist these days? Contact me here to let me know. The two shows I watch are “Outlander” and “Only Murders in the Building.”