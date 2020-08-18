Looking for something new to watch? Thankfully, it’s easier than ever to do with so many streaming services and options available. There’s only one catch: Those of us that want it all have to pay out the ear for it.

Because of exclusive content and streaming rights, cord-cutters end up paying close to what a full-fledged cable subscription costs just to get all the best streaming services. But if you play your cards right, you don’t have to break the bank. Tap or click here to see the best streaming options for any budget.

You can save on streaming services by choosing platforms with content you’re interested in and bundling them together. You’ll usually get all the content you want, but you’ll miss out on certain exclusives if you stick to a budget. But if you’re a subscriber to any of these phone providers, you’ll have even more content to pick from at no extra charge.

Hack your streaming budget with these subscriber-exclusive discounts

When you’re building a streaming budget, it’s all about weighing your options. Netflix, for example, has many acclaimed exclusives you can’t watch anywhere else. But compared to what you get for less money on Disney +, it feels like a waste to ignore that platform in favor of Netflix.

So what’s a person to do if they want to keep their streaming budget below what their old cable package used to cost? Well, if you have a specific cell phone network, you might not even need to make a sacrifice at all.

Each of the biggest cellular providers in the nation offers exclusive discounts for customers that love to stream. And depending on who you subscribe to, you’ll get access to a platform like Netflix, Disney + or Spotify free of charge! This gives you anywhere from $5 to $15 off your streaming budget — which leaves plenty of room for another service.

Here’s what each of the carriers are offering, and what you need to do to qualify for free streaming services.

T-Mobile

As part of its “Uncarrier” initiative, T-Mobile is covering Netflix subscriptions for users with at least two or more active lines.

Subscribers to T-Mobile’s Magenta plans get one free Netflix Basic subscription (priced at $8.99). You’ll be able to watch Netflix on one screen at a time through this offer. Subscribers to T-Mobile’s ONE plans get up to $10.99 towards a Netflix Standard subscription (priced at $12.99), which means users only pay $2 for Netflix on two screens at a time.

To set it up, all you need is the T-Mobile app and primary account-holder permissions. Then, follow these steps to set up your subscription:

Open the T-Mobile app and tap Account > Add-Ons. Under Services, choose the Netflix subscription your T-Mobile account qualifies for. At the bottom, tap Manage Netflix and select Sign up for Netflix. If you already have an account, tap Already a member? Sign in and enter your Netflix login. Otherwise, tap Not yet a Member? Sign Up and follow the on-screen instructions. If you are already a Netflix member, it may take between 1-2 billing cycles for payment to transfer over to T-Mobile.

Verizon

Just like how T-Mobile offers Netflix, Verizon subscribers get the benefit of Disney+ with their accounts. To qualify, all you need is to be subscribed to any of Verizon’s unlimited plans and have primary account-holder permissions.

Note that the Disney+ included with Verizon is a standard account, and not the version with Hulu and ESPN added on.

Tap or click here to visit Verizon’s myVerizon page. Choose the Entertainment tab after signing in. Find Disney+ and tap Learn More. Read through the terms and conditions and tap Enroll. Enter either your Disney+ subscriber email or an email address you wish to use. Accept the terms and conditions and follow the on-screen instructions. You’ll be asked to set up your Disney+ account if you haven’t already, and will be instructed to download the Disney+ app. Do so. Open the app and log in with the account you’ve set up and activated with Disney+ and Verizon.

AT&T

AT&T gives you access to not one, but seven different platforms to choose from: Spotify Premium, Showtime, HBO, VRV, Cinemax, Starz and Pandora Premium.

To qualify, you need an AT&T Unlimited & More Premium plan with WatchTV enabled. Contact your carrier to have them activate this with your plan at no additional charge. Once your account qualifies, you’ll be able to pick one of the seven options for AT&T to cover.

To set up your free video service (HBO, Showtime, VRV or Starz), just sign in to one of the following:

The AT&T WatchTV app with your WatchTV user ID and password. If you want to watch VRV, you’ll need the separate VRV app.

HBO Max using your WatchTV user ID and password.

Your existing TV subscription, if you already have a qualifying AT&T TV, DIRECTV®, or U-verse® TV account set up. Once you activate, you’ll have access to your content within 72 hours.

To set up your free music service (Spotify or Pandora), follow the prompts when you set up your WatchTV account. Use the account information you create here to log into the Spotify or Pandora apps. AT&T will take care of the rest.

Bonus: Apple TV+ subscribers have access to an exclusive new service

And if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, you’re about to get a whole lot more content than you had access to before. According to a new press release from Apple, the company is now allowing subscribers to add CBS All Access and Showtime as part of a new bundle package.

Apple TV+ costs just $5 per month, and the bundle offer gives you both CBS All Access and Showtime for just $10. This means you’ll get exclusive streaming shows, movies and live T.V. for just $15 monthly — the same cost as a premium Netflix subscription!

To set up, just look for the offer (or a show found on CBS All Access or Showtime) using the Apple TV+ menu. When you subscribe, you’ll get a 7-day free trial to see if you like it, and the extra $10 will start billing you monthly once the trial expires.

Of course, you probably want to know whether Apple TV+ is even worth subscribing to in the first place. Believe it or not, at its price point, it does give its competition a run for their money.

X

Tap or click here to see how all the streaming networks compare to each other.