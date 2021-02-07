Use this calculator to see how much time you’ve spent watching Netflix

It’s easy to lose track of time when you’re streaming on Netflix. When you’re absorbed in an awesome new show, it’s easy to miss the falling moon and the rising sun until the credits roll. In fact, this is so common we have a word for it: binging.

If you’ve ever watched Netflix on your phone, though, you probably know you can’t watch for too long without draining your battery. Tap or click here to binge Netflix on the small screen without eating up all your data. If you’re someone who loves binging, you might want to get an idea of how much time you’re spending.

Luckily, one site lets you find out how many hours you’ve spent staring spellbound at the screen. It reveals a ton of data on your viewing history, like your average time spent on Netflix per day. Here’s how it works.

Try the online Netflix calculator

The timespentonnetflix site lets you upload your Netflix viewing history. You can see your most-watched series, movies you recently watched, favorite genres and more. Of course, it can also let you realize how much time you sank into that cool new show you love.

It’s super easy to use. Just download your viewing history and upload it to the site. To find your watch history, follow these easy steps.

Go to Netflix.com on your desktop browser. If you have multiple profiles, select the user whose history you want to view. Select the user’s icon on the top right of your computer. There, tap on Account. If you’re on mobile, you’ll find this option on the top right. See the My Profile section? Over there, tap the Viewing Activity option. Now, you’ll see everything you’ve ever watched. Click on Download All.

Now you have a file called NetflixViewingHistory.csv. Navigate to the Netflix calculator’s upload page. Then, drag and drop your Netflix history to analyze your streaming habits.

YOU MIGHT LIKE THIS: Watch free movies online from these 10 streaming services

Best of all: It doesn’t upload your files to the cloud

Instead, the file stays on your computer, making sure your data is private. Plus, even when you upload the file, you don’t have to worry about your personal data going anywhere. It doesn’t include your name or location — all that matters is your viewing history.

If you spent a lot of time streaming shows for comfort, you’re not alone. Thanks to stay-at-home orders, Netflix’s business skyrocketed. Last year, it raked in $25 billion in revenue.

Want to find out the shows that helped you survive the pandemic? Give the Netflix streaming calculator a try. Once you’ve uploaded your viewing history, you’ll learn a lot of cool facts, like:

Your 10 most-watched series

10 movies you watched recently

All the time you’ve spent streaming

What you could have done in that amount of time

How many minutes you watched each year

Your favorite genres

How the data is found

Here’s a gut punch, though. The developer, Thijs van der Heijden, added a section explaining what you could have done instead of streaming.

For example, I could have run about 161 marathons. I also could have traveled to the moon and back 8.9 times. It really puts things into perspective!

What will you bring to light?

You may rediscover a cool show you’d completely forgotten about. Or maybe you’ll learn your roommate has been using your account instead of signing into their own profile. That’s what happened to me.

How did I know? A bunch of unfamiliar shows popped up on my most-watched list. Maybe you’ll learn something new, too. Either way, it’s a pretty helpful tool to keep track of your Netflix history!

Speaking of streaming, how many services are you subscribed to? When you have a ton of platforms, it’s easy to overspend.

How can you stream what you want without breaking the bank? We’ve got some helpful suggestions to turn you into a streaming pro in no time while saving some serious money. Tap or click for affordable access to the content you want.

Keep reading

15 streaming services offering free trials

X

Streaming service comparison: Netflix vs. Hulu vs. Disney+ and more