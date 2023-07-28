New content is dropping on Netflix starting Tuesday. Yeah, there’s a lot to pass on, but there are some potential winners, too.

August 1

“Untold: Volume 3.” Sports docuseries, this time focused on boxing promoter Jake Paul, younger brother of uber-famous YouTuber Logan Paul.

Plus: “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Bee Movie,” “Coming to America,” “Despicable Me 1 & 2,” “Eat Pray Love,” “Fast & Furious,” “Fast Five,” “The Fast and the Furious,” “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “The Jerk” (a classic!), “Lost in Translation,” “Pawn Stars: Season 14,” “Terminator Genisys” and “Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4.”

August 2

“Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food.” A documentary about deadly foodborne illnesses. I want to watch this!

August 3

“The Last Hours of Mario Biondo.” A true-crime series about the death of Mario Biondo, husband of Spanish TV host Raquel Sánchez Silva.

August 4

“The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.” Inexperienced bakers get all the best tools and coaching from world-renowned pastry chefs.

August 8

“Untold: Johnny Football.” Another sports doc, this time focused on star Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel — who blew his big chance after being a first-round draft pick.

August 11

“Down for Love.” Feel-good dating show that follows people with Down syndrome. Never seen it, but people love this one!

August 16

“DEPP VS HEARD.” Three-part series that examines the “trial by TikTok.” This might get messy.