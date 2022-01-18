Netflix just raised its prices again – Here’s how much you’ll be charged

Streaming services raising prices is commonplace these days. It happens more often than you’d hope. DirecTV already increased its pricing late last year.

Now, Netflix has decided to increase costs. Again.

The popular streaming service, which has around 214 million subscribers globally, increased its prices early last year. Read on to see how much more you’ll be paying now.

Here’s the backstory

The streaming giant certainly isn’t the only company keeping up with the traditional bill hike. It raised the price of its Standard plan to $13.99 last year and was swiftly followed by Hulu and DirecTV Stream.

All three Netflix plans are being increased, ranging from $1 to $2. As for why costs are rising, Netflix said expenses to bring viewers the shows they enjoy have gone up.

“We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget,” the company explained.

What you can do about it

Here is a breakdown of what the plans will cost when you sign up for Netflix today as a new user. Netflix will send you an email 30 days before your price change kicks in if you are an existing subscriber.

Basic plan Goes up $1 from $8.99 to $9.99 per month Can watch on only one screen at a time 1 phone or tablet can have downloads Unlimited movies, TV shows and mobile games Not available in HD Not available in Ultra HD



Standard plan Increases $1.50 from $13.99 to $15.49 per month Watch on two screens at the same time 2 phones or tablets can have downloads Unlimited movies, TV shows and mobile games Available in HD Not available in Ultra HD



Premium plan Goes up $2 from $17.99 to $19.99 per month Watch on up to four screens at the same time 4 phones or tablets can have downloads Unlimited movies, TV shows and mobile games Available in HD Available in Ultra HD



Here are other streaming service options and their monthly costs:

HBO Max starts at $9.99 a month, and you can watch on three different screens simultaneously. Several exclusive shows are available, but the platform doesn’t have a live TV offering. You can view content on almost any device.

Hulu starts at $7 a month, and you can watch on two screens simultaneously. A Live TV offering will cost $69.99 a month with ads or $75.99 per month without ads. You can also get Disney+ and ESPN+ with the Live TV options. Hulu Originals are available on all price tiers, and you can stream on various devices.

Amazon Prime Video comes with your Amazon Prime Membership that costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year. Premium features of Prime Video include 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range (HDR) and mobile downloads for offline viewing of select content.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.

Keep reading

Use a Roku? Check out this new Live TV section

X

5 things you didn’t know your smart TV could do