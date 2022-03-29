Netflix price going up now – Find out how much more you’re paying

Streaming giant Netflix has a sneaky way of knowing when you share your login details with friends or family. The platform has come up with a solution and is testing the viability of charging subscribers $2 extra per additional user in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

But those are not the only people who will be paying more for monthly streaming. Back in January, Netflix announced across-the-board price increases were coming. New users immediately paid the increased prices, while existing members waited for their subscriptions to renew.

Increased prices are now rolling out for every Netflix subscriber. Keep reading to find out how much it will cost to keep watching the streaming service.

Here’s the backstory

Operating a streaming service is expensive due to licensing rights and the costs to create original content. As with most things in life, licensing fees are subject to annual increases, and it’s these fees that Netflix blamed for increasing subscription prices.

Some existing users recently received emails from Netflix explaining that the price increases are going into effect. According to 9to5Mac, the message states, “The cost of your plan has changed. This change takes effect Sunday, April 17th, 2022. You can view your updated membership details by visiting your Account.”

The price change date will be different for each subscriber. Netflix is sending notifications 30 days before it changes for your plan, so watch your inbox.

What you can do about it

If you want to continue with your Netflix subscription, you don’t need to do anything. But you should be aware of the price increases, depending on your plan.

The Basic plan goes up by $1 from $8.99 to $9.99 per month.

plan goes up by $1 from $8.99 to $9.99 per month. The Standard plan increases $1.50 from $13.99 to $15.49 per month.

plan increases $1.50 from $13.99 to $15.49 per month. The Premium plan goes up by $2 from $17.99 to $19.99 per month.

Of course, you might cancel your subscription in favor of another service. For that, you have many options. For example, HBO Max starts at $9.99 a month, and you can watch on three different screens simultaneously.

Hulu with ads starts at $7 a month, and you can watch on two screens simultaneously. A Live TV offering will cost $69.99 a month with ads or $75.99 without ads, and it now comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+.

If you have an Amazon Prime Membership, you automatically have access to Amazon Prime Video. Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Prime Video costs $8.99 per month if you’re not a Prime member.

