Netflix is cracking down on password sharing – What you need to know

If there was ever a time to binge-watch streaming movies and shows, it’s now. We’re a year into the pandemic and still facing closures, working from home, remote learning and social distancing. New shows are springing up while big-budget movies are being filmed and sent straight to streaming services.

We’re all trying to watch what we spend while we work our way through this tough time. While TV can help temporarily carry our thoughts away, what’s the point if the expense adds to our burden? Fortunately, there are ways to enjoy your favorite flicks without breaking out your wallet. Tap or click here for our top 10 free streaming sites.

Netflix is a heavy hitter when it comes to streaming, having played a big part in changing the way we watch TV. Now the company is cracking down on password sharing. Have you been targeted by this new campaign? Read on for details.

Netflix doesn’t like to share

We don’t condone sharing passwords in any way, but we know people do it. It’s never a good idea, as your credentials could fall into the wrong hands. Tap or click here to share your Wi-Fi without giving out your password.

When it comes to sharing your streaming account password, don’t just take our word for it. Netflix itself frowns on this practice. Its terms of service specifically say your “Netflix service and any content viewed through our service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

If that’s not enough to dissuade you, the streaming giant is taking things a step further. Some users have received a warning message reminding them of the above terms of service. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the message, which reads, “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

If you get this message, you have the option to sign up for a 30-day trial or verify that this is your account or one belonging to someone in your household. If you go with the latter, a verification code will be sent via email or text. The final option is “Verify Later,” which apparently makes the warning go away.

Here’s the plan

It’s no surprise that streaming companies discourage any activity that hinders their growth. While we may see other companies take similar action to Netflix, most are offering plans to encourage customers to keep their passwords in the family.

For example, Netflix’s Basic plan runs $8.99 per month and allows streaming on a single device, while the Standard plan goes for $13.99 and bumps it up to two devices.

The Premium plan will set you back $17.99 and let you stream on four devices. Disney+ has one plan: $6.99 per month for four devices. Is this enough to keep you from passing on your password to friends? The big streamers sure hope so.

