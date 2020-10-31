How many streaming services do you have subscriptions to? Three? Four? Even more?

There are so many great streaming options available these days that it’s hard to have just one. Whether it’s a music service like Pandora or Spotify Premium or streaming movie and TV platforms like Netflix or Disney+, we’ve got to have them all. Tap or click here to compare the subscription costs of each streaming service.

The upside to all of those subscriptions is we’ve got tons of content to entertain us during this pandemic. The downside is those subscriptions can add up, making it costly to maintain them all. It’s about to get more expensive for you Netflix subscribers, too — because that super popular streaming service just raised its prices. Want to know how much more you’ll be paying? Let’s take a look.

The new price for Netflix

What are you paying for your Netflix subscription right now? Well, whatever it is, you can expect it to increase as of today. The standard plan is now $1 more expensive each month for U.S. subscribers. The premium plan, on the other hand, is going to be $2 more expensive each month — and you’ll see those changes reflected on your bill immediately.

That brings the cost of a standard Netflix plan to $14 per month, up from $13 a month. The premium tier subscription will now cost you $18 per month rather than $16.

If you’re new to Netflix, those are the prices you’ll be paying from the start of your subscription. If you’re a current customer, these increases will roll out over the next few weeks — so expect to see a higher rate on your next monthly bill.

But it’s not just price increase that rolled out. Netflix also recently ended its free trial program, which means there are no more try-before-you-buy options for potential subscribers.

Other streaming service options

If you don’t want to pay higher prices for Netflix, you always have the option of choosing from a ton of other streaming services instead. There are lots of good choices out there — and many have comparable (or lower) prices when compared to the old Netflix plans.

Hulu – 30 days free

Hulu offers a free 30-day trial so you know if you want to subscribe. If you do you can opt for the ad-supported plan, which is $5.99 a month. Hulu also offers an ad-free plan for $11.99 per month and other premium add-ons. Hulu also offers plans that come with live TV starting at $54.99/month.

Amazon Prime Video – 30 days free

Amazon Prime Video is another popular streaming service that comes with your Prime membership. You can get a 30-day free Prime membership trial for new customers. Once the trial is up, the subscription will run you $12.99 a month or $119 per year. If you just want the Prime Video service it’s $8.99 a month.

Another option is AppleTV+, which offers a ton of content. You can try it out with a 7-day free trial. The subscription will run you $4.99/month after that.

CBS All Access – 7 days free

This service includes “Twin Peaks,” “Stark Trek” and everything in-between. You can try it out free for a week and then choose from the ad-supported subscription for $5.99 or the ad-free subscription, which is $9.99.

Did you know that your mobile provider may offer free streaming service subscriptions with your phone plan? It’s true. If you’re not taking advantage of these deals you’re really missing out. Tap or click here to see what may be offered with your mobile plan.