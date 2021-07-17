LG has a $100K rollable TV – or you could buy all this stuff instead

We are more glued to our television sets than ever before. The pandemic gave us more time to watch TV, as those who could stayed home more often. Streaming services added more content and as movie theaters were shut down, films were released for home viewing.

You can get a great television set without spending a fortune, as 4K technology has become more affordable. No matter what you choose, you can get a better viewing experience with some simple adjustments to your television. Tap or click here to see how these four settings can affect your picture quality.

If money was not a factor and you can get any television you want, you may think LG’s $30,000 88-inch 8K TV is peak indulgence. Well, it isn’t. The same company has one that blows away its previous flagship model in every way.

Rolling over the competion

The LG Signature OLED R was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2018 and is now available for pre-order. It has a 65-inch 4K OLED display, itself not a very impressive feature. This TV’s party piece is its ability to roll itself into its stand, putting it completely out of view. It can also partially sit in the stand (LG calls this “Line View” to display media, a clock and more.

The TV also features Dolby Atmos sound, 120Hz refresh rate, built-on Google Assistant and Alexa and 4 HDMI ports. The housing is composed of brushed aluminum, and the speaker cover can be had in Signature Black, Moon Gray, Topaz Blue or Toffee Brown.

The price for this built-to-order television is $100,000, and you can add one to your cart here.

What else can you get for $100K?

This television set is truly for people with money to burn. If you had that kind of spare cash, what would you do with it? We have some suggestions:

A Tesla Model X (Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive edition) with the Full Self-Driving option.

About 167 boring LG 65-inch 4K TVs (Model UP7000).

91 iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphones.

133 Microsoft Surface Pro tablets (base models).

Subscriptions to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and Hulu for the rest of your life.

A jetpack. Tap or click here to see how hard (or easy) it is to fly one.

A decent-sized 3D-printed house.

Hire a personal chef for a year.

Those are just a few suggestions that come to mind. Use your imagination and think of some cool stuff that you’d buy for $100,000 if money were no option. Bet you can think of a couple of doozies.

