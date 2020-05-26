After months of waiting, the time has come. Another powerhouse enters the streaming wars on Wednesday, May 27. Welcome, HBO Max.

With a solid existing subscriber base and an impressive library, HBO isn’t holding back. It’s looking to upend the industry and take over competitors like Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+. Tap or click to find out which of these streaming services is best.

For anyone who subscribes to multiple streaming services, you know monthly fees add up. So, before you get knee-deep in more monthly charges, let’s answer the burning question — is another service worth it?

Here’s what HBO Max brings to the table

Curious as to what HBO Max brings to the table? When it comes to its competition, a lot.

While Apple TV+ offers its subscribers a limited library, and Netflix provides an endless array of programming, HBO Max brings 10,000 hours of curated content.

You can expect to find a variety of new content on HBO Max every month, plus current HBO shows including “Watchmen” and “Westworld” along with timeless series like “Sex in the City” and “The Sopranos.”

Here’s a few other TV favorites and classic movies that will stream on HBO Max:

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Friends”

“South Park”

“Gossip Girl”

“The Bachelor”

“Doctor Who”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

“Lord of the Rings”

“Wizard of Oz”

“Citizen Kane”

“Austin Powers”

Don’t worry; kids aren’t left out. In addition to housing the entire library of “Sesame Street,” HBO Max will begin streaming new episodes of the beloved show in the fall.

On the other hand, “The Flintstones,” “Craftopia” (crafting competition for kids), and Looney Tunes shorts with Bugs Bunny, Donald Duck, plus other classic characters will debut on HBO Max.

How is HBO Max different?

HBO Max is a stand-alone service, meaning if you have an existing HBO subscription, that will not change. Your options for streaming HBO currently is either HBO NOW, or HBO GO. With HBO Max, you will able to stream all of HBO, plus new Max Originals, and content from WarnerMedia.

Like HBO NOW and HBO GO, all of your favorite HBO series will be available on HBO Max. The main difference is the additional HBO Max original programming and blockbuster movies from WarnerMedia.

What’s the cost of HBO Max

HBO Max will cost you $14.99 a month. There is a special offer though. You can get HBO Max for $11.99 a month for a full year if you sign up before 2:59 a.m. Eastern on May 27. After the first year, it will cost $14.99 a month.

Already an HBO subscriber? You’re in luck. If you subscribe in any of the following ways you’ll get instant access to HBO Max at no extra cost:

HBO NOW subscribers who are billed directly through HBO.

HBO NOW subscribers who are billed through Apple, Google Play, Samsung, Verizon Fios internet, Optimum, Consolidated Communications, and Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico.

HBO NOW subscribers who start a subscription on hbonow.com using an HBO NOW gift card.

Subscribers who get HBO through AT&T TV, DIRECTV, AT&T U-Verse, Hulu, Spectrum, Altice, Suddenlink, Optimum, Cox Contour, and Verizon Fios TV. The site continues to update independent cable and broadband providers, so, be sure to check the HBO Max site for future updates.

No doubt, HBO Max came to play. Although the idea of another channel and monthly fee may make you cringe, it might be worth checking out for a month. Unfortunately, there’s no word on whether there will be a free trial period available. Stay tuned.